ETV Bharat / technology

SpaceX Catches Super Heavy Booster On Starship Flight 7th Test, Loses Upper Stage

SpaceX's Starship aces seventh test flight but loses upper stage due to fire; SpaceX investigates while prepping for the next test.

SpaceX Catches Super Heavy Booster On Starship Flight 7th Test, Loses Upper Stage
Elon Musk called Starship the first rocket design that could help make life multiplanetary (Photo Credit: SpaceX)
author img

By IANS

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

New Delhi: Elon Musk-led SpaceX’s Starship successfully aced the seventh test flight but lost the upper stage. Starship and Super heavy booster lifted off from SpaceX’s Starbase site in South Texas at 5:37 PM EST (4:07 AM IST).

All 33 Raptor engines powered the Super Heavy booster and Starship on a nominal ascent. Starship's giant first-stage booster, known as Super Heavy was caught by the Starbase's launch tower, using the structure's "chopstick" arms, as it did for the first time on Starship Flight 5 in October. While this was achieved about seven minutes after liftoff, SpaceX lost contact with Ship.

“All six of Ship's Raptor engines fired up during the stage's ascent burn, but telemetry was lost with the vehicle after approximately eight and a half minutes of flight,” SpaceX said in a statement after the flight.“Initial data indicates a fire developed in the aft section of the ship, leading to a rapid unscheduled disassembly,” it added.

The ship was earlier stated to fly much of the way around the world, then splash down softly in the Indian Ocean off the west coast of Australia about 66 minutes after liftoff. Meanwhile, the company launched an investigation, in coordination with the FAA, to understand the root cause.

“Starship is the first rocket design where success in making life multiplanetary is in the set of possible outcomes,” Musk said in a post on social media platform X.

He also stated that more than individual launches, building up civilisation on Mars is more important. “Any individual launch is not very important. What matters is the expected date when Mars becomes a self-sustaining civilisation,” Musk said in a post.

Starship's Flight 6 occurred in November last year. It could not repeat the success of Flight 5 to catch Super Heavy due to a communication issue with the launch tower.SpaceX is developing the reusable Starship, the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built standing 123 meters tall, to help humanity settle the moon and Mars, among other feats.

The company informed that preparations are underway for the eighth flight test, and is going through prelaunch testing.

New Delhi: Elon Musk-led SpaceX’s Starship successfully aced the seventh test flight but lost the upper stage. Starship and Super heavy booster lifted off from SpaceX’s Starbase site in South Texas at 5:37 PM EST (4:07 AM IST).

All 33 Raptor engines powered the Super Heavy booster and Starship on a nominal ascent. Starship's giant first-stage booster, known as Super Heavy was caught by the Starbase's launch tower, using the structure's "chopstick" arms, as it did for the first time on Starship Flight 5 in October. While this was achieved about seven minutes after liftoff, SpaceX lost contact with Ship.

“All six of Ship's Raptor engines fired up during the stage's ascent burn, but telemetry was lost with the vehicle after approximately eight and a half minutes of flight,” SpaceX said in a statement after the flight.“Initial data indicates a fire developed in the aft section of the ship, leading to a rapid unscheduled disassembly,” it added.

The ship was earlier stated to fly much of the way around the world, then splash down softly in the Indian Ocean off the west coast of Australia about 66 minutes after liftoff. Meanwhile, the company launched an investigation, in coordination with the FAA, to understand the root cause.

“Starship is the first rocket design where success in making life multiplanetary is in the set of possible outcomes,” Musk said in a post on social media platform X.

He also stated that more than individual launches, building up civilisation on Mars is more important. “Any individual launch is not very important. What matters is the expected date when Mars becomes a self-sustaining civilisation,” Musk said in a post.

Starship's Flight 6 occurred in November last year. It could not repeat the success of Flight 5 to catch Super Heavy due to a communication issue with the launch tower.SpaceX is developing the reusable Starship, the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built standing 123 meters tall, to help humanity settle the moon and Mars, among other feats.

The company informed that preparations are underway for the eighth flight test, and is going through prelaunch testing.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SPACEXSTARSHIP 7TH TESTSPACEX STARSHIP TESTSPACEX STARSHIP TEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.