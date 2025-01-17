ETV Bharat / technology

SpaceX Catches Super Heavy Booster On Starship Flight 7th Test, Loses Upper Stage

New Delhi: Elon Musk-led SpaceX’s Starship successfully aced the seventh test flight but lost the upper stage. Starship and Super heavy booster lifted off from SpaceX’s Starbase site in South Texas at 5:37 PM EST (4:07 AM IST).

All 33 Raptor engines powered the Super Heavy booster and Starship on a nominal ascent. Starship's giant first-stage booster, known as Super Heavy was caught by the Starbase's launch tower, using the structure's "chopstick" arms, as it did for the first time on Starship Flight 5 in October. While this was achieved about seven minutes after liftoff, SpaceX lost contact with Ship.

“All six of Ship's Raptor engines fired up during the stage's ascent burn, but telemetry was lost with the vehicle after approximately eight and a half minutes of flight,” SpaceX said in a statement after the flight.“Initial data indicates a fire developed in the aft section of the ship, leading to a rapid unscheduled disassembly,” it added.

The ship was earlier stated to fly much of the way around the world, then splash down softly in the Indian Ocean off the west coast of Australia about 66 minutes after liftoff. Meanwhile, the company launched an investigation, in coordination with the FAA, to understand the root cause.