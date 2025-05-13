Sony Xperia 1 VII: A Phone Tuned For Sound And Photography Launched For Rs 1.4 Lakh

Hyderabad: Sony has announced its latest flagship smartphone Xperia 1 VII (pronounced Mark 7). The highlights of the new device include a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired to a vapour cooling chamber and a triple rear camera system powered by Alpha and led by an Exmor T Lens with Zeiss Optics. Just like previous Xperia smartphones, the new device also comes with a design that focuses on a superior sound quality, powered by Walkman. Let's take a detailed look at the Sony Xperia 1 VII.

Sony Xperia 1 VII Price and Availability

The Sony Xperia 1 VII is priced at 1,499 Euros, which translates to around Rs 1.41 lakh. It is available to pre-order and will be available to buy in the UK, Europe, and more countries starting from June 4, 2025. It will arrive in Moss Green, Orchid Purple, and Slate Black colours.

Sony Xperia 1 VII Specifications

The Sony Xperia 1 VII features a 6.5-inch 10-bit Full HD+ LTPO OLED display with support for 1-120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Motion Blue reduction, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The HDR screen features Creator mode powered by CineAlta, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Illuminant D65 White point, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The device sports two illuminance sensors—one on the front and one on the back—helping with precise brightness adjustment.

Sony Xperia 1 VII Audio and Display features (Image Credits: Sony)

The flagship phone draws power from a 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with Adreno 830 GPU, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB UFS 4.0 internal storage—expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. It ships with Android 14 with support for four OS updates and six years of security updates.

The triple rear camera setup on the Xperia 1 VII features the same main shooter as before, which is a 24mm f/1.9 wide-angle camera with a 1/1.35-inch Exmor T sensor, OIS, and PDAF. The telephoto has an 85mm-170mm f/2.3-f3.5 lens with a 1/3.5-inch Exmor RS imager. It allows a 4cm minimum focusing distance at 120mm.

Sony Xperia 1 VII Camera sensors (Image Credits: Sony)

The ultrawide sensor is also the same 16mm lens, but it now features a brighter f/2.0 aperture (instead of f/2.2) and a 1/1.56-inch Exmor RS sensor, which is supposed to be 2.1x larger than the previous one. The AI-powered Alpha system claims to make pictures better than before with real-time eye AF tuned for both humans and animals, and a bunch of features, such as Ultra HDR, AI main subject recognition, AI white balance, AI exposure, and AI depth. The device sports a physical two-stage camera button, which is now slightly wider than before. On the front, the Xperia 1 VII features a 1/2.9″ Exmor RS mobile sensor.

Sony Xperia 1 VII Camera features (Image Credits: Sony)

In the sound department, the front-facing full-stage stereo speakers claim to have 10 per cent richer bass and mid-bass, tuned in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment. The phone sports a 3.5 mm audio jack, 360 Reality Audio, 360 Reality Audio hardware decoding, 360 Spatial Sound, Dolby Atmos, DSEE Ultimate, Stereo Recording, and Qualcomm aptX HD audio.

The Sony Xperia 1 VII is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It supports Xperia Adaptive Charging, Battery Care, STAMINA Mode, Qi Wireless charging, and Battery Share function. It is IP65 and IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. Weighing 192 grams, the device sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.