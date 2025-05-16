ETV Bharat / technology

Sony WH-1000XM6 Launched As The New ANC Flagship Headphones: Price, Specifications

Sony WH-1000XM6 launched as the brand’s new flagship headphones, featuring advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), improved sound quality, and smarter listening technology.

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 16, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST

Hyderabad: Sony has launched the next-gen flagship headphones, Sony WH-1000XM6, replacing the existing WH-1000XM5. The new device features improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), powered by a new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 and 12 microphones. Sony says that the new headphones are seven times faster than the previous model and come with LDAC codec support for high-resolution audio streaming, along with 360 Spatial Sound technology. The carbon fibre composite material dome and voice coil structure are said to enable headphones to reproduce subtleties in every frequency.

In addition to offering improvements in noise cancellation and audio quality, the new headphones from Sony feature a soft fit design, enabled by a wider headband and large earcups with synthetic leather. Similar to the previous models, the WH-1000XM6 features a combination of button and touch controls. These headphones can be paired with the Sony Sound Connect app, allowing for more control over features, such as 360 Reality Audio, hear-through mode, and virtual assistant support.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 can adjust music playback based on user activity and change the ANC based on surroundings and environment, courtesy of its sensing technology. Sony says that the feature, along with quick access, can connect to music streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music.

It claims to last up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. The headphones are said to provide 3 hours of playback with just three minutes of charge. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio with Multipoint Connectivity, which allows the device to get connected to multiple devices at once. Meanwhile, Auto Switch allows quick transitions between these connected devices.

The complete set of specifications and features for the Sony WH-1000XM6 is as follows:

FeatureSony WH-1000XM6
Noise CancellingHD Noise Canceling Processor QN3 with 12 microphones
Audio Codec SupportSBC, AAC, LDAC
Sound Features360 Reality Audio, Edge-AI, DSEE Extreme
ConnectivityBluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth LE Audio, multipoint connectivity
Streaming SupportQuick access for Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music
Battery LifeUp to 30 hours (ANC enabled)
Fast Charging3 hours playback with 3 minutes charge
Materials & DesignCarbon fiber composite dome, soft fit synthetic leather headband
ControlsButton and touch controls on earcups
Voice Assistant SupportGoogle Assistant, Alexa

Sony WH-1000XM6 ANC Headphones: Price, Availability

The Sony WH-1000XM6 are priced at $449.99 (around Rs 39,000) in the US and CAD 599.99 (around Rs 50,000) in Canada. They arrive in Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue colour options. The device will be available to buy through Sony.com, Best Buy, Amazon, and other authorised dealers. Sony has yet to reveal details regarding the India availability.

