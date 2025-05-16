Sony WH-1000XM6 Launched As The New ANC Flagship Headphones: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Sony has launched the next-gen flagship headphones, Sony WH-1000XM6, replacing the existing WH-1000XM5. The new device features improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), powered by a new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 and 12 microphones. Sony says that the new headphones are seven times faster than the previous model and come with LDAC codec support for high-resolution audio streaming, along with 360 Spatial Sound technology. The carbon fibre composite material dome and voice coil structure are said to enable headphones to reproduce subtleties in every frequency.

Sony WH-1000XM6 arrive in three colour options (Sony)

In addition to offering improvements in noise cancellation and audio quality, the new headphones from Sony feature a soft fit design, enabled by a wider headband and large earcups with synthetic leather. Similar to the previous models, the WH-1000XM6 features a combination of button and touch controls. These headphones can be paired with the Sony Sound Connect app, allowing for more control over features, such as 360 Reality Audio, hear-through mode, and virtual assistant support.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 can adjust music playback based on user activity and change the ANC based on surroundings and environment, courtesy of its sensing technology. Sony says that the feature, along with quick access, can connect to music streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music.

Sony WH-1000XM6 claim to last 30 hours with ANC on (Sony)

It claims to last up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. The headphones are said to provide 3 hours of playback with just three minutes of charge. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio with Multipoint Connectivity, which allows the device to get connected to multiple devices at once. Meanwhile, Auto Switch allows quick transitions between these connected devices.

The complete set of specifications and features for the Sony WH-1000XM6 is as follows:

Feature Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise Cancelling HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3 with 12 microphones Audio Codec Support SBC, AAC, LDAC Sound Features 360 Reality Audio, Edge-AI, DSEE Extreme Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth LE Audio, multipoint connectivity Streaming Support Quick access for Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music Battery Life Up to 30 hours (ANC enabled) Fast Charging 3 hours playback with 3 minutes charge Materials & Design Carbon fiber composite dome, soft fit synthetic leather headband Controls Button and touch controls on earcups Voice Assistant Support Google Assistant, Alexa

Sony WH-1000XM6 ANC Headphones: Price, Availability

The Sony WH-1000XM6 are priced at $449.99 (around Rs 39,000) in the US and CAD 599.99 (around Rs 50,000) in Canada. They arrive in Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue colour options. The device will be available to buy through Sony.com, Best Buy, Amazon, and other authorised dealers. Sony has yet to reveal details regarding the India availability.