Sony Bravia 8 II Series With 4K OLED Panels Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 2.47 Lakh

Hyderabad: Sony India has announced the new Bravia 8 II series, expanding its television lineup with a 55-inch and a 65-inch model. The new OLED TVs support 4K resolution at 120 (fps) frames per second for PlayStation, along with loads of Sony's premium picture and audio features.

Both sport Sony's state-of-the-art QD-OLED technology and an advanced AI Processor XR for enhanced picture quality, powered by Dolby Vision with "perfect blacks, precise shadow details, and dynamic contrast", in addition to audio quality powered by Dolby Atmos and Acoustic Surface Audio+. Let's take a detailed look at the prices and specifications of the new Bravia 8 II series.

Sony Bravia 8 II series: Price in India, availability

The Bravia 8 II series arrives in two models. The 55-inch variant (K-55XR80M2) is priced at Rs 2,46,990, whereas the 65-inch variant (K-65XR80M2) is priced at Rs 3,41,990.

Both models are available to buy starting today, on June 17, 2025, via Sony retail stores (Sony Centre and Sony Exclusive), major electronic stores, ShopatSC online portal, and e-commerce portals.

Sony Bravia 8 II series: Specifications and features

The Sony BRAVIA 8 II series arrives in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes and features a minimalist One Slate design that merges screen and bezel into a seamless, slim panel—ideal for wall-mounting. The AI-powered 4K OLED TV features a smudge-resistant texture and a premium Eco Remote. It claims to deliver a cinematic home viewing experience, powered by the XR Processor with scene recognition to optimise visuals and sound.

It features a Studio Calibrated Mode, including Netflix, Sony Pictures Core, and the new Prime Video Calibrated Mode, to ensure the content appears exactly as intended. It also supports IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for a better streaming experience.

Sony Bravia 8 II Series features at a glance (Image Credits: ETV Bharat via Sony)

Using QD-OLED panels and 8 million self-lit pixels, the display claims to deliver perfect blacks, brilliant colours, and an infinite contrast ratio. Technologies like XR Contrast Booster 25 and XR Triluminos Max are supposed to enhance brightness, colour accuracy, and contrast from any angle. XR Clear Image allows the Sony Bravia 8 II series to upscale content to near 4K quality.

The Acoustic Surface Audio+, mentioned earlier, makes sound come directly from the screen, aligning audio with visuals, while built-in subwoofers enrich bass. The integration of Sony Pictures Core offers 10 free movie credits in 4K HDR and IMAX Enhanced formats.

For gamers, the new Bravia 8 II series includes PlayStation 5 optimisation with 4K 120fps, VRR, ALLM, and Auto HDR Tone Mapping.