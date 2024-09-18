ETV Bharat / technology

Soil From Far Side Of Moon Brought By Chinese Probe 'Distinct Characteristics' Compared To Other Lunar Samples

Beijing: Lunar samples brought back by China's Chang'e-6 mission from the little explored far side of the moon have exhibited "distinct characteristics" compared to previously obtained lunar samples, a paper published by the Chinese scientists has said.

A team of scientists in their first research paper published on the lunar samples from the far side of the moon said on Tuesday the Chang'e-6 soil samples have a lower density than previous samples from other parts of the moon, indicating a more porous and loosely structured composition.

The plagioclase content of the Chang'e-6 samples is significantly higher than that of the Chang'e-5 samples, while their olivine content is significantly lower. The study also revealed the Chang'e-6 lithic fragment samples are primarily composed of basalt, breccia, agglutinate, glasses and leucocrate.

Geochemical analysis of the Chang'e-6 lunar samples has shown that their concentration of trace elements such as thorium, uranium and potassium is markedly different from the samples retrieved by the Apollo missions and the Chang'e-5 mission, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China in May this year launched a 53-day lunar probe mission to collect samples for the first time from the far side of the moon and bring them to the Earth for scientific studies, the first endeavour of its kind in the history of human lunar exploration, according to China National Space Administration (CNSA).