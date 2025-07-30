Snapdragon For India Auto Day 2025: Qualcomm Showcases Roadmap For Smarter And Safer Car Technologies

Hyderabad: American semiconductor manufacturer Qualcomm organised its first-ever Snapdragon for India Auto Day 2025. The event was held in Delhi, where the company showcased its vision to transform Indian roads using smarter, safer, and more connected automotive technologies.

The main highlight of the event was the Snapdragon Digital Chassis. It is a comprehensive high-tech automotive platform, which will power the next generation of vehicles in India and globally.

This platform includes several major components, such as Snapdragon Cockpit, Snapdragon Ride and Ride Flex, Snapdragon Auto Connectivity, and Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud. All these components aim to enhance the overall driving experience of the owner, from infotainment and safety to cloud updates and real-time communication among vehicles.

Snapdragon Cockpit system: It brings AI-powered dashboards to life with intelligent voice assistance, high-end graphics, and multi-screen entertainment.

Snapdragon Ride and Ride Flex: The Snapdragon Ride is a platform for developing ADAS and automated driving features, while the Snapdragon Ride Flex is a scalable SoC (System-on-Chip), which allows co-implementation of digital cockpit, ADAS, and automated driving capabilities on the same hardware.

Snapdragon Auto Connectivity: It enables 4G and 5G communications, GPS, and V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) support that helps vehicles connect with their surroundings for real-time safety and traffic updates.

Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud: It enables vehicles to get over-the-air (OTA) updates and support subscription-based services. This means that the car can enhance and add new features, similar to how smartphones get updated with new apps and software.

Qualcomm mentioned that India is the largest global engineering hub and plays a vital role in the development of these technologies. Many of the features in the Snapdragon platform have been fine-tuned for India's unique driving conditions, such as congested city roads, unpredictable traffic patterns, and extreme weather conditions, making it more relevant for Indian customers.

Indian automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, and Ultraviolette have already embedded Qualcomm technologies in their vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki has been integrating Qualcomm chipsets into their car models since 2022, and will also be embedded in the upcoming eVitara. Mahindra's electric vehicles, BE 6 and XEV 9e, come equipped with features like RAiDiO.FYI, and Melodic Drive, which produces immersive in-car music and audio experiences. The features are powered by Snapdragon's audio and sensing technologies that are made in collaboration with music artist will.i.am.

Qualcomm is not just embedding its chipsets in electric cars, but also pays close attention to India's massive two-wheeler market as well. Indian two-wheeler manufacturers, such as Ultraviolette and Royal Enfield, have used a Snapdragon chipset in the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet and the upcoming Royal Enfield Flying Fea electric bikes.