Snapchat Rolls Out Storage Plans For Memories Over 5GB: Pricing and Free Alternative

Hyderabad: Snapchat will now charge users for storing more than 5GB of content in its Memories feature. This change affects those users who have saved large photo and video collections using the feature — they will now have to pay to keep their content stored on the platform.

According to an official blog post, users will be able to save up to 5GB of videos and photos in Snapchat Memories for free. If a user requires more than 5GB of storage, then they will have to purchase a paid Snapchat storage plan. Notably, users who have already saved more than 5GB of content will need to pay to retain it.

Snapchat’s memory storage plan

Here are the storage plans Snapchat offers based on users' requirements:

100GB storage: $1.99 per month (around Rs 165)

250GB storage with Snapchat+: $3.99 per month (around Rs 330)

5TB storage with Snapchat Platinum: $15.99 (around Rs 1,400)

For users with content exceeding 5GB who do not wish to purchase a subscription, Snapchat will temporarily store the content for one year.

During this period, users can either download all their snaps and videos or subscribe to a paid plan to retain them in Memories.