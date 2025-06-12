ETV Bharat / technology

Snap Announces Specs, Next-Gen AR Glasses Coming In 2026—This Time For Consumers

Snap has announced Specs, its first consumer-centric AR glasses, featuring AI-powered assistance, shared experiences, and Snap OS integration—scheduled to launch in 2026.

Snap Announces Specs, Next-Gen AR Glasses Coming In 2026—This Time For Consumers
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel at the Augmented World Expo 2025 (Image Credits: Snap)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 12, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Snap, the company behind social platform Snapchat, has announced a new product called 'Specs', scheduled to launch next year. So far, the company has launched five generations of AR glasses, but all of them were limited to developers. However, the new augmented reality (AR) glasses will be a consumer-centric product.

Announcing the product at the ongoing Augmented World Expo 2025 in California, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel called Specs an "ultra-powerful wearable computer integrated into a lightweight pair of glasses" with see-through lenses.

"Specs understand the world around you with advanced machine learning, bring AI assistance into three-dimensional space, enable shared games and experiences with friends, and provide a flexible and powerful workstation for browsing, streaming, and more," Spiegel said.

The company said that it has invested $3 billion (around Rs 25,700 crore) and spent the past 11 years developing AR glasses. Developers have been building new experiences for the products for years, and its 5th-generation glasses—released in 2024—were designed for developers to prepare for the public launch of Specs in 2026.

The upcoming Snap Specs will run on the company's in-house Snap OS (just like its developer-centric glasses) and offer support for 3D AI assistance. The company has also announced updates for the Snap OS, based on feedback and suggestions from the developers, which include:

  • Deep integrations with OpenAI and Gemini on Google Cloud to enable developers to build multimodal AI-powered Lenses and publish them for the Spectacles community
  • Depth module API, which translates 2D information from LLMs (large language models) to anchor AR information in three dimensions for spatial intelligence
  • Automated speech recognition API to enable real-time transcription with support for over 40 languages
  • Snap3D API to let developers generate 3D objects inside Lenses

Additionally, Snap has announced new tools for developers building location-based experiences for Specs, which include Fleet management app for remotely monitoring and managing multiple pairs of Specs, Guided Mode to configure direct launch of Specs into a single-player or multiplayer Lens quickly, and Guided Navigation to make it easy to build AR-guided tours to direct people through a series of landmarks at events or museums.

Snap is also partnering with Niantic Spatial to bring their Visual Position System to Lens Studio, allowing Specs to build a shared, AI-powered map of the world. It will also add WebXR support in the browser to enable developers to build, test, and access WebXR experiences.

Also read: Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Launched In India With Hands-Free Access To AI, Video Recording, Livestreaming

Hyderabad: Snap, the company behind social platform Snapchat, has announced a new product called 'Specs', scheduled to launch next year. So far, the company has launched five generations of AR glasses, but all of them were limited to developers. However, the new augmented reality (AR) glasses will be a consumer-centric product.

Announcing the product at the ongoing Augmented World Expo 2025 in California, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel called Specs an "ultra-powerful wearable computer integrated into a lightweight pair of glasses" with see-through lenses.

"Specs understand the world around you with advanced machine learning, bring AI assistance into three-dimensional space, enable shared games and experiences with friends, and provide a flexible and powerful workstation for browsing, streaming, and more," Spiegel said.

The company said that it has invested $3 billion (around Rs 25,700 crore) and spent the past 11 years developing AR glasses. Developers have been building new experiences for the products for years, and its 5th-generation glasses—released in 2024—were designed for developers to prepare for the public launch of Specs in 2026.

The upcoming Snap Specs will run on the company's in-house Snap OS (just like its developer-centric glasses) and offer support for 3D AI assistance. The company has also announced updates for the Snap OS, based on feedback and suggestions from the developers, which include:

  • Deep integrations with OpenAI and Gemini on Google Cloud to enable developers to build multimodal AI-powered Lenses and publish them for the Spectacles community
  • Depth module API, which translates 2D information from LLMs (large language models) to anchor AR information in three dimensions for spatial intelligence
  • Automated speech recognition API to enable real-time transcription with support for over 40 languages
  • Snap3D API to let developers generate 3D objects inside Lenses

Additionally, Snap has announced new tools for developers building location-based experiences for Specs, which include Fleet management app for remotely monitoring and managing multiple pairs of Specs, Guided Mode to configure direct launch of Specs into a single-player or multiplayer Lens quickly, and Guided Navigation to make it easy to build AR-guided tours to direct people through a series of landmarks at events or museums.

Snap is also partnering with Niantic Spatial to bring their Visual Position System to Lens Studio, allowing Specs to build a shared, AI-powered map of the world. It will also add WebXR support in the browser to enable developers to build, test, and access WebXR experiences.

Also read: Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Launched In India With Hands-Free Access To AI, Video Recording, Livestreaming

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SNAPSNAP AR GLASSESSNAP SPECS 2026 LAUNCHSNAP SPECS FEATURESSNAP SPECS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.