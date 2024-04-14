Smartwatch That Will Send Message to Kin, Doctor on Wearer's Health Condition

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): An M Tech student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Prayagraj, has made a smartwatch that will send information related to the health of the wearer to the family as well as the doctor from time to time. M Tech student Pankaj Kumar has received a grant of Rs 50 lakhs from the Government of India to make this watch. When this smartwatch is launched, it will be cheaper than other smartwatches. Along with the features of expensive smart watches available in the market, this smartwatch will also have the special facility of sending alert messages.

Pankaj Kumar, an M Tech student from the Indian Institute of Information Technology located in Jhalwa, Prayagraj, started work on the smartwatch project to help the citizens monitor their health. The speciality of this watch will be that it will not only monitor the health, but will also send information about the health of the person, who wears it to his or her family members and doctor from time to time. If a sick person wears this watch, information about his health will be automatically sent to his family members and doctor's mobile.

A commercial prototype of this smartwatch is being made and tested. The smartwatch is ready for launch in the market in 2025. However, before launching this smartwatch in the market, experiments are being made to improve it further.

Pankaj Kumar received a grant of Rs 50 lakhs from the government for smartwatch making. He had started working on making a smartwatch during his studies. Pankaj Kumar, the maker of the smartwatch, says that this smartwatch is very beneficial for people and it has been designed in such a way that in case of any emergency, it can send messages to the family members of the person, who is wearing the watch as well as to his doctor's mobile phone.

Through the message, along with the latest condition of the patient, his location will also be shared through the smartwatch. After the launch of the smartwatch project, he said he would start working on other projects as well.