Smartphones Launching In India In July 2025: Nothing Phone (3), Galaxy Fold/Flip 7, Reno 14, More

Hyderabad: July is going to be an action-packed month for smartphone enthusiasts in India as brands like Nothing, Motorola, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and others are set to launch new devices. This month will also see the announcement of Nothing Phone (3), Carl Pei-led brand's first-ever flagship smartphone; Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Flip 7, next-gen flagship smartphones from South Korean giant Samsung; and the arrival of Vivo X200 FE in India. Let's take a look at the major smartphones scheduled to launch in India in July 2025.

Nothing Phone (3): July 1

The Nothing Phone (3) is scheduled to launch in India and globally on July 1. It will be Nothing's first-ever true flagship smartphone. However, it won't be featuring Qualcomm's most powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but instead rely on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, which powers mid-range smartphones like iQoo Neo 10 and the recently launched Poco F7. The Nothing Phone (3) will also ditch its signature Glyph interface and replace it with a dot matrix display at the back. The phone is expected to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP periscope-style telephoto sensor. The phone could be priced around 800 pounds, which translates to around Rs 93,000.

Oppo Reno 14 Series: July 3

The Oppo Reno 14 Series has been confirmed to launch on July 3, 2025. It will be available on Amazon and Flipkart for purchase. The series is already available in China, with the standard version sporting a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC and the Pro model featuring a Dimensity 8450 SoC. The Indian versions of the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are expected to feature similar specifications with some variations. So far, Oppo has revealed the colour options and design of the device, which revealed a triple rear camera setup on one of the devices in the series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7: July 9

Samsung is set to announce the next generation of foldable smartphones—Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7—in India and globally on July 9, 2025. The physical event will be held in Brooklyn, New York. While the South Korean giant has revealed many details about the upcoming two devices, we expect to see a much slimmer form factor for the book-style foldable, alongside an upgraded 200MP primary camera, and a chipset update to the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The Flip 7, on the other hand, is expected to feature a bigger cover display with an almost bezel-less feel. It could also sport a 50MP primary camera on the back, paired with a 50MP ultrawide camera. The pre-orders for the new devices are already live.

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo has confirmed the arrival of its latest compact flagship phone—Vivo X200 FE—in India. While the company has yet to announce a launch date, it is expected to arrive in July. The smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and offers an IP68+IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. Other highlights of the device include a 6,500mAh battery, 90W fast charging, and a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup, which features a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Motorola Phone

Motorola has also announced the upcoming arrival of a new smartphone in India. The microsite for the device is live on Flipkart, revealing the design of the smartphone, which sports a dual rear camera setup, curved display with a punch-hole for selfie camera, four colour options, and a Snapdragon processor. The brand has yet to reveal the launch date, but it is expected to arrive in July.