Are Companies Making Smartphones That Last For Only 2 to 3 Years? Experts Weigh In

Hours after Hyderabad-based YouTuber Ranjit known for reviewing gadgets and smartphones with more than 3 million subscribers on YouTube took to his X (formerly Twitter) to raise questions about the quality of most Android mobile phones, multiple users have supported his voice.

“Looks like ... Quality control has gone down the hill, earlier we had the green line issue with a screen (which also happened to others) now major motherboard issues on lots of their older phones. Yes, most of these phones are out of warranty but if so many devices started having issues then the brand should fix those. (sic),” he wrote.

In the same thread, he wrote that the phone companies are making phones that only last for two to three years and not more than that. “Overall I would say the quality control has gone down with most smartphones now. Here I would say Apple is doing a relatively better job if you take that extended warranty. Is it that smartphone brands now have started making phones that last okay for just 2-3 years as they feel most users will anyways move to a different device after that time? (sic),” his post read.

X on fury

In no time, users shared their experiences on X. “My ...(phone) also started developing dead pixels over the front camera, an area of which is growing day by day. Apparently many of its users are facing the same issue. (sic),” one user wrote. Another user complained about hardware that fell out in less than a year. “Focusing more on multiple launches and giving software updates for 3 or 4+ years but hardware is falling short n post 1 year warranty you can't do anything if some issue occurs. I think it's time for long software updates .. Smartphones should give paid warranty options too. (sic),” the user wrote further.

While many users have similar experiences to share, it is also pertinent to note that the users are mostly lured, thanks to social media influencers, to buying phones that don't come with longer warranty periods.

“These companies pay influencers a lot to promote their brand with selling features but conveniently do not say anything about after-sales service,” says Peeyush Chakravarty, a techie and an Android phone user. “I have changed two phones in three years because they start slowing down. The memory is also an issue. Moreover, the camera starts to blur after some time. I bought my phones watching reviews on YouTube by influencers,” he adds.

Double edged sword

From hardware defects to software malfunctions, mobile malfunctions can stem from a range of issues. While one may like to replace the phone now and then by choice, not many users can afford to do the same. Prakash Bhatia, a software developer in an American firm agrees that mobile companies need to extend the warranty period since the software update is offered for at least seven years.

“Extending the warranty period is essential as it shows the company’s confidence in the durability and reliability of its products. With longer warranties, consumers are assured that their investment is protected, which builds trust and loyalty,” says Bhatia who further adds that an increased period of warranties will ensure the buyers that their devices come with longevity and that the manufacturer prioritizes quality.

Who will pull the strings?

While it is believed that one can’t expect a guarantee or warranty in times of trends and fashion, cybersecurity consultant Ritesh Bhatia points out that mobile hardware or software vulnerabilities can pose a significant risk to users’ data security. “Establishing a dedicated body to oversee the quality and safety of mobile devices ensures that manufacturers adhere to stringent standards, protecting consumers and maintaining trust in technology,” he opines.