ETV Bharat / technology

Smart Glasses Shipments Soar 110% YoY Globally In H1 2025, Meta Captures Lion's Share

In picture: Smart glasses from Meta, made in collaboration with Ray Ban and Oakley ( Credits: Meta )

New Delhi: The global shipment of smart glasses grew by 110 per cent YoY in H1 CY2025, a report said on Tuesday. This surge was driven by strong demand for Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and new companies like Xiaomi and TCL-RayNeo, according to a report from Counterpoint Research.

In the first half of 2025, Meta's share of the worldwide smart glasses market rose to 73 per cent due to strong demand and expanded manufacturing capacity at Luxottica, its key production partner.

AI smart glasses accounted for 78 per cent of total shipments in H1 2025, up from 46 per cent in H1 2024 and 66 per cent in H2 2024. The AI glasses segment grew by over 250 per cent YoY, significantly outpacing the overall market.

The smart audio glass segment experienced a decline during the period due to competition from AI glasses offering more advanced functionalities, such as photo and video capture, image and object recognition and more.

Apart from Meta, Xiaomi, TCL-RayNeo, Kopin Solos, and Thunderobot achieved considerable shipments in H1 2025. More models of AI glasses are expected to enter the market in H2 2025, including upcoming releases from Meta, Alibaba and several smaller players, the report said.