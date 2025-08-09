ETV Bharat / technology

Skyroot's Vikram-1 Rocket Marks Key Milestone With Successful KALAM 1200 Motor Test: ISRO

Andhra Pradesh: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced that Skyroot Aerospace has successfully carried out the first static test of its powerful KALAM 1200 solid rocket motor, the first stage of the Vikram-1 launch vehicle, at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota.

The test, conducted at 9:05 am at SDSC's Static Test Complex, marks a significant step in the development of Vikram-1, being built by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.

According to ISRO, the KALAM 1200 motor is an 11-metre-long, 1.7-metre-diameter monolithic composite motor carrying 30 tonnes of solid propellant. It is the longest monolithic motor prepared at the Solid Propellant Plant in Sriharikota. ISRO also designed the special test stand used for the trial.

The achievement is in line with the Government of India's Space Policy 2023, which encourages private players to use ISRO's technical infrastructure and expertise for boosting India's space economy, according to ISRO.