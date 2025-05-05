Skype Signs Off: The End Of An Era And What Comes Next - Alternatives And More

Hyderabad: Today is the last working day for Skype, as the platform will no longer be available after May 5, 2025. Microsoft, on February 28, 2025, posted a blog post announcing that it will shut down services for its video calling platform, Skype. The tech giant mentioned that this step is taken to promote Microsoft Teams. The official blog post mentioned that this take-down is done to align their free communications offerings, Microsoft Teams, to the changing needs of their customers. The tech giant wants its users to use Teams for both personal and collaborative purposes, which would help the company create a unified and modern communication hub.

Skype: Key Highlights of the Discontinuation

After the announcement of the discontinuation of Skype, Microsoft stopped the sale of paid services for new users, which included Skype Credit and calling plans. Existing paid users could continue using their services till the end of their current billing cycle, and if a user had any remaining credit, they could use it even after the platform had shut down. Additionally, subscribers could retain access to the Skype Dial Pad, either through Skype’s web portal or directly via Microsoft Teams, but once their credit is over, users will not be able to access Skype. To make a smoother transition, Skype users were given a notice period to migrate to Microsoft Teams from the date of announcement till May 2025. Microsoft provided support and resources to assist Skype users during this transition process. The transfer of details from Skype to Microsoft Teams is very simple. Users just need to log in with their existing Skype credentials to Microsoft Teams, which will automatically transfer contacts, chats, and call histories to the platform.

Skype: A Call from the Past

People in the early 2000s, who lived in different parts of the world, could not communicate with each other, as traditional telephony was expensive, and there was no other affordable means for people to connect with their loved ones. This problem was solved when Skype was launched on August 29, 2003. The new application used VoIP or Voice Over Internet Protocol, a technology which allowed users to make phone calls via the internet rather than an expensive traditional phone call. It was a game-changer in modern-day communication, as people could talk to others over long distances easily over a call via the internet. This led to an increase in internet subscriptions, which were more affordable and convenient compared to the expensive International Subscriber Dialling (ISD) traditional phone calls. Eventually, Skype introduced a video conferencing service to its platform in 2006.

Seeing the popularity and potential in the application, Microsoft acquired Skype in 2011 for $8.5 billion, which was one of the biggest deals of the time. The tech giant was all in for the future of communication, so it killed off its instant messaging app Windows Live Messenger to push Skype, which had the first-mover advantage in internet calling.

After the acquisition, Skype underwent several significant changes. The app witnessed a shift from a peer-to-peer network to a central server-based system, which led to its integration within other Microsoft products. Skype users could access Lync, Outlook, Xbox Live, and other communities as well. Things were initially optimistic, but soon turned out to be a ride with bumps and struggles. Skype started to flop.

The Redmond-based company integrated Skype with Windows 10, which also flopped. Modern video-calling apps such as FaceTime and Zoom were heavily crushing the once popular app Skype. Microsoft tried changing the interface of the application, which turned out to be frustrating, putting a nail in the coffin.

The real turning point was when Microsoft launched Microsoft Teams in 2017. It was built on Skype's backbone and was designed for workspaces. Soon, Teams became a hit, and the company focused on it, leaving Skype behind. This move from Microsoft declared the end of Skype, which was once the go-to video-calling app. Skype saw its end as the company did not focus on making its user interface user-friendly and easy to use, compared to its rivals, making it irrelevant. The retirement of this app sparks nostalgia for many, as it once helped millions of people to connect with their loved ones.

Skype Alternatives: Google Meet, Zoom, Slack

Talking about Skype’s alternatives, Microsoft Teams is the first app that comes to mind. However, if you do not want to continue with Microsoft, you can try any of the following alternatives:

Google Meet: This app is free to use with a standard Google account, and with the widespread use of Google services, most users already have an account, which makes it simple and convenient to use. Google Meet can support 100 participants in a video call with features like screen sharing, meeting recording, and more. The major drawback of the free version of this app is that it allows only 60 minutes of duration for a meeting which has more than three participants. Meanwhile, the paid version of the app allows longer call durations, which could last up to 24 hours and can allow up to 500 participants at a time, making it suitable for holding larger meetings. The subscription for the business starter pack starts at Rs 160 per month, with access to premium features of the app.

Zoom: This is another app which is widely used for video conferences. It comes with a set of practical features and allows up to 100 participants per meeting, supporting both public and private chat options. Zoom users can collaborate with others using tools such as screen sharing, a virtual whiteboard, note-taking functions, record meetings, and view written transcripts afterwards. The free version of the app allows a meeting for up to 40 minutes. To conduct longer meetings, users will have to upgrade to a paid plan, which starts at Rs 1,147 per month. Paid subscribers can access Zoom’s ‘AI Companion’, which provides meeting summaries and allows users to query information provided from transcriptions.

Slack: This app might not be the best alternative, but it can host large, pre-arranged meetings. Slack is good when it comes to quick, impromptu catch-ups within team conversations. The Huddle feature of the app allows teammates to switch seamlessly from messaging to a casual voice or video call directly within a channel or a chat. It is limited to just two participants for the free version. However, the paid subscription allows the Huddle feature to be used with up to 50 participants, starting at Rs 246 per month.

Also Read: WhatsApp New Features: All Chat And Calling Features WhatsApp Launched Recently