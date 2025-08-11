Skoda Slavia, Kushaq, And Kylaq Limited Edtion Launched In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Skoda Auto has launched the limited editions of the Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq, and Slavia in India. These limited editions have been introduced to mark the 25th anniversary in India and 130 years globally. They come with distinctive design enhancements and premium features, along with a 25th anniversary badging that reflects the milestone.

The limited edition vehicles are based on the existing top-tier variants of their respective models. Mechanically, all three vehicles remain the same.

Skoda Kushaq Limited Edition

The Skoda Kushaq Limited edition comes with all the features present in the Monte Carlo variant. It is available in Deep Black with contrasting colour Red accents that run throughout its outer body. It provides a distinct visual cue to the vehicle.

Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, Kylaq Limited Edition (Image Credit: Skoda)

In terms of design elements, the Kushaq Monte Carlo Limited Edition will feature a fog lamp garnish, trunk garnish, and lower door garnish.

The limited edition variant comes with a complimentary accessories kit that includes a 360-degree camera setup, puddle lamps, underbody lights, and a 25th Anniversary badging on the B-pillar of the SUV.

Just like the top-tier variant, the limited edition model is powered by either a 1.0L TSI engine that produces a peak power output of 113.9 bhp and torque of 178 Nm or a 1.5L TSI engine that generates a peak power output of 147.5 bhp and a peak torque of 250 Nm. The 1.0L engine variant comes mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic (torque converter) transmission. The 1.5L engine model comes mated with a 7-speed Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG).

Skoda Slavia Limited Edition

Just like the Kuishaq, the Skoda Slavia Limited Edition also features the same features and engine options. The sporty-looking sedan comes with a front bumper spoiler, trunk, and lower door garnishes in a contrasting colour. It also comes with a complimentary accessories kit that includes a 360-degree camera setup, puddle lamps, underbody lights, and 25th anniversary badging on the B-pillar of the car.

The 1.0L TSI engine produces a power output of 113.9 bhp/ torque of 178 Nm and comes mated with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the 1.5L TSI engine generates a power output of 147.5 bhp/ torque of 250 Nm and comes mated with a 7-speed DSG.

Skoda Kylaq Limited Edition

The Skoda Kylaq Limited edition is based on the top-tier Signature+ and Prestige manual transmission variants. It also comes with complimentary accessories such as a 360-degree camera setup, puddle lamps, and 25th anniversary badging on the B-pillar. The compact SUV comes with a 1.0L TSI engine that produces a power output of 113.9 bhp and torque of 178 Nm. It comes mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.