Skoda Kylaq SUV Production Started, Achieves 10,000 Bookings In Just 10 Days

Hyderabad: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited has started the production of its sub-compact SUV Kylaq at the Chakan plant in Pune. The company has received 10,000 bookings for the Kylaq within 10 days of its booking availability.

The sub-compact SUV is built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which is used for the Slavia and Kushaq models, and is the first vehicle in India to feature Skoda's new Modern Solid Design.

Skoda Kylaq: Booking and Delivery Date

The Skoda Kylaq, priced at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), has received 10,000 bookings in just 10 days after the start of its official bookings. The delivery of the sub-compact SUV will begin on January 27, 2025.

Skoda Kylaq: Specifications and Features

The new Kylaq comes with a 1.0L TSI turbo-petrol engine, which generates a power output of 113.9 bhp. The sub-4 meter compact SUV comes with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission option.

Talking about its features, the SUV gets ventilated front seats with six-way electric adjustment and an electrically operated sunroof (for select variants). Inside the Kylaq, the trim panels incorporate bamboo fabric, which is a sustainable material.

Skoda Kylaq: India Dream Tour

Skoda India will start the 'India Dream Tour' on December 13, 2024, with three units of the sub-compact SUV travelling all over the country. Cities like Agra, Guwahati, Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Udaipur, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Delhi, Kochi, Ranchi, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai, Jammu, Mandi, and many others will be covered in this tour.

The India Dream Tour will allow customers to see the new Skoda Kylaq in person before the delivery date. The tour will end when the three SUVs return to the Chakan plant in Pune. Furthermore, the Skoda Kylaq will be showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

Since Skoda is still accepting bookings for the Kylaq, customers interested in buying the SUV can still reserve their spot. However, the bookings for the entry-level Classic variant have been stopped.