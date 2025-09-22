ETV Bharat / technology

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Launched In India As An Affordable Variant Of Kodiaq Line: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Skoda has introduced a new variant to its popular premium SUV Kodiaq in India. The variant is dubbed as Lounge, which is positioned as the entry-level variant of the Skoda Kodiaq, below the Sportline and the Selection Laurin & Klement (L&K) trims. Contrary to its other variants, the Skoda Kodiaq Lounge variant is a 5-seater SUV.

It comes with a few exterior and interior changes, along with fewer features compared to its top variants. Notably, the Kodiaq Lounge trim features no mechanical changes. In India, the Skoda Kodiaq lineup rivals other SUVs like the Volkswagen Tiguan, BMW X1, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Meridian, Citroen C5 Aircross, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and more.

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge: Price, booking, deliveries

The entry-level SUV, Skoda Kodiaq Lounge, is priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 3.77 lakh cheaper than the mid-spec Sportline (priced at Rs 43.76 lakh) and Rs 5.97 lakh cheaper than the top-spec Selection L&K variant (priced at Rs 45.95 lakh).

In picture - Skoda Kodiaq Selection L&K: Side Profile (Image Credit: Skoda)

Moreover, after the implementation of the new GST 2.0, the prices of the Skoda Kodiaq lineup range between Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 45.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

Interested customers can book the new variant of the Kodiaq online or by visiting the nearest Skoda dealership. Deliveries of the vehicle are expected to commence soon.

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge: Features