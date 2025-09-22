Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Launched In India As An Affordable Variant Of Kodiaq Line: Price, Features, Specifications
The entry-level SUV, the Skoda Kodiaq Lounge variant, competes against the VW Tiguan, BMW X1, Toyota Fortuner, and others in India.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 5:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Skoda has introduced a new variant to its popular premium SUV Kodiaq in India. The variant is dubbed as Lounge, which is positioned as the entry-level variant of the Skoda Kodiaq, below the Sportline and the Selection Laurin & Klement (L&K) trims. Contrary to its other variants, the Skoda Kodiaq Lounge variant is a 5-seater SUV.
It comes with a few exterior and interior changes, along with fewer features compared to its top variants. Notably, the Kodiaq Lounge trim features no mechanical changes. In India, the Skoda Kodiaq lineup rivals other SUVs like the Volkswagen Tiguan, BMW X1, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Meridian, Citroen C5 Aircross, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and more.
Skoda Kodiaq Lounge: Price, booking, deliveries
The entry-level SUV, Skoda Kodiaq Lounge, is priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 3.77 lakh cheaper than the mid-spec Sportline (priced at Rs 43.76 lakh) and Rs 5.97 lakh cheaper than the top-spec Selection L&K variant (priced at Rs 45.95 lakh).
Moreover, after the implementation of the new GST 2.0, the prices of the Skoda Kodiaq lineup range between Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 45.96 lakh (ex-showroom).
Interested customers can book the new variant of the Kodiaq online or by visiting the nearest Skoda dealership. Deliveries of the vehicle are expected to commence soon.
Skoda Kodiaq Lounge: Features
As it is positioned as an entry-level variant, the Skoda Kodiaq Lounge excludes several features like the 360-degree camera, intelligent park assist, a Canton Music system, driver drowsiness detection, and more.
The Lounge variant features a 10.4-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 100W 9-speaker sound system, compared to the higher variants, which offer a larger 12.9-inch display and a 725W 13-speaker Canton sound system.
Skoda Kodiaq Lounge: Exterior
Structurally, the Skoda Kodiaq Lounge remains the same as its entire Kodiaq lineup. It comes with 18-inch Mazeno alloy wheels and features three exterior colour options, including Moon White, Magic Black, and Graphite Grey.
Meanwhile, the Sportline variant of the Skoda Kodiaq comes in Race Blue, Velvet Red, and Steel Grey colour options. The top-spec Selection L&K trim is offered only in the Bronx Gold shade.
Skoda Kodiaq Lounge: Interior
The entry-level Skoda Kodiaq Lounge comes in a 5-seater configuration and misses out on the third-row seats. It comes with a boot space ranging from 281 litres to 786 litres. The Kodiaq Lounge trim comes in a grey interior shade with faux-suede and fabric upholstery. It also features a two-spoke steering wheel instead of the three-spoke steering wheel seen on higher variants.
Skoda Kodiaq Lounge: Specifications
Mechanically, the Skoda Kodiaq Lounge comes with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, which produces a power output of 198.25 bhp and torque of 320 Nm. It is mated with a 7-speed DSG transmission.