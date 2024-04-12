Six Steps to Protect Your WiFi from Hackers

Hyderabad: Hackers are stealing personal data with the help of the latest technology. Even the wireless WiFi is being hacked and personal data is stolen and misused. Hence, we need to be careful. In this backdrop, let's know how to protect WiFi without falling into the trap of cyber tricksters.

Changing Login Details

The default login details that come with the WiFi Router installation should be changed immediately. Otherwise, hackers can easily steal data from your Router.

Changing WiFi passwords frequently

Your Router's security depends on your WiFi password. So, you should change your WiFi password frequently. Set strong passwords. Enter an alphanumeric password of eight characters or longer. Also, change the 'Router name'. This makes it difficult for hackers to hack your WiFi.

Do not share access

Be careful if you have WiFi at home. If neighbours know the password, they can use it. If you share the WiFi password with your neighbour, it is better not to change the password after the work is done. Remote access is usually enabled by default on WiFi Routers. If you are not using it then it is better to stop it immediately.

What if others knew?

You will see a list of who is using your WiFi on your smartphone, PC, laptop, smart TV, tablet and smartwatch. If you find that strangers are using your password, block or disable it. Immediately change the old password and set a new password.

With a strong firewall

Most WiFi Routers these days are installed with a firewall. However, some older model Routers do not have this. That's why you need to install a strong firewall on your device to get rid of hacking and it should be updated regularly.

No free WiFi

Are you using free WiFi? Then you are inviting danger. There is also the risk of cybercriminals breaking into your network and stealing the data of those who are using the Hotspot. So, never use public WiFi. If you need to use it urgently, use a VPN.

