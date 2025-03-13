Simple OneS Electric Scooter Launched In India With 181 Km Range, Replaces Simple Dot One

Hyderabad: Simple Energy launched the Simple OneS electric scooter in India. It is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). This e-scooter boasts a range of 181 km and replaces the Simple Dot One e-scooter, which was on sale and had a similar range.

Notably, the Simple OneS arrives just weeks after the launch of the Simple One Gen 1.5. Moreover, the new e-scooter will join the existing models in the company's EV lineup, which includes Simple One and Simple One Gen 1.5. Interested customers can purchase this e-scooter across 15 Simple Energy showrooms spread across Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Vizag, Bengaluru, Goa, Pune, Mangalore, and Kochi.

Simple OneS: Specifications

The Simple OneS is powered by an 8.5kW PMSM electric motor and a 3.7 kWh battery. It boasts an IDC range of 181 km, can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.55 seconds, and achieves a top speed of 105 kmph. The e-scooter features four riding modes such as Eco, Ride, Dash, and Sonic. The Simple OneS is available in four colours-- Brazen Black, Grace White, Azure Blue, and Namma Red. Moreover, the vehicle includes an under-seat storage of 35 litres and a 770mm seat height.

Feature Details Motor 8.5 kW PMSM Electric Battery 3.7 kWh IDC Range 181 km Acceleration (0 to 40 kmph) 2.55 seconds Top Speed 105 kmph Riding Modes Eco, Ride, Dash, Sonic Colors Available Brazen Black, Grace White, Azure Blue, Namma Red Underseat Storage 35 liters Seat Height 770 mm

Simple OneS: Features

The Simple OneS includes features such as a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard, customisable themes, app integration, turn-by-turn navigation, OTA (Over-the-Air) updates, a 5G e-SIM and Wi-Fi along with Bluetooth connectivity, Find My Vehicle, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Regenerative and Rapid braking system, and Park Assist function with both forward and reverse movements.

Simple Energy has discontinued the Simple Dot One, with the introduction of the Simple OneS, narrowing down its portfolio. In February 2025, Simple Energy launched the Gen 1.5 version of the Simple One which has an IDC range of 248 km-- 36 km more than Simple Gen 1 with a range of 212 km, making it India's longest-range electric two-wheeler.

Moreover, the Bengaluru-based company continues to enhance its offerings and focus on expanding its presence throughout India across 23 states with 150 new stores and 200 service centres.