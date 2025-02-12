ETV Bharat / technology

Simple ONE Gen 1.5 Electric Scooter Launched In India With 248 Km Range: Price, Features, Specifications, And More

Simple Energy has launched the Gen 1.5 update for its Simple ONE electric scooter which comes with increased range and new features.

Simple ONE Gets Gen 1.5 Update: Know Range, Features, Specifications, And More
The new Gen 1.5 update enhances the range of the electric scooter. (Image Credit: Simple Energy)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 2:42 PM IST

Hyderabad: Simple Energy has launched the Gen 1.5 version of its Simple ONE electric scooter. The highlight of the new model is a certified range of 248 km on a single charge. The updated version also includes new software features, such as navigation, ride statistics, and regenerative braking.

The price of the new Simple ONE Gen 1.5 electric scooter remains unchanged at Rs 1.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Notably, the company plans to expand its retail and service network across India by FY 2026.

Simple One Gen 1.5: Specifications

The new Gen 1.5 version extends the certified range of the electric scooter from 212 km to 248 km on a single full charge. It is an increase of 36 km compared to the Gen 1. Simple Energy hasn’t made any changes to the battery capacity but tweaked the algorithm for an improved range. The Simple ONE features a 5kWh battery pack which is split into two parts-- a fixed 3.7kWh and a removable and portable 1.3kWh battery pack.

The scooter also features the same performance numbers, delivering a power output of 11.2 bhp and 72 Nm of torque, allowing it to reach a top speed of 105 kmph. It can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds.

The new features of the Simple One Gen 1.5 are as follows:

Simple ONE Gen 1.5: New Feature Update
  • Navigation and App Integration
  • Trip History and Ride Statistics
  • Customisable Dashboard Themes
  • Find My Vehicle
  • TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)
  • Renegrative Brake
  • Rapid Brake
  • Park Assist with Forward and Reverse Movement
  • USB charging port
  • Display with Auto Brightness

Simple ONE Gen 1.5: Expansion Of Retail And Service Network

Currently, Simple Energy operates in 10 stores located in cities such as Bengaluru, Goa, Pune, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vizag, and Kochi. It plans to expand with the opening of 150 new stores and 200 service centres in 23 states by the end of 2026.

"We’re incredibly happy to introduce the Simple ONE Gen 1.5, a smarter, more efficient ride. With our expansion plans in motion, we can't wait to bring the Simple experience to even more EV enthusiasts across the country," Simple Energy Founder and CEO Suhas Rajkumar said at the launch of Simple ONE Gen 1.5.

"At Simple Energy, we believe in truly understanding our customers’ needs and constantly refining our products to keep up with them. Our journey started with five years of rigorous R&D before launching our first product, and our passion for innovation has only grown stronger since," he said. "We know how important it is for riders to have a mobility solution without the stress of range anxiety. That’s why our team has been hard at work, introducing new updates to the Simple ONE—enhancing key features and extending the range to make every ride even more efficient."

