ETV Bharat / technology

Signal Now Lets You Transfer Old Messages To Linked Desktop And iPad Apps: How To Sync Signal Chats

Hyderabad: Signal has finally introduced the synchronisation feature for its Desktop and iPad apps, allowing users to transfer their messages and media when they link their primary Signal device to a new Desktop or iPad. Users will be able to check and respond to messages in both places.

Instead of starting fresh and having only new messages show up on a desktop or iPad, users get the option to bring their chats and their last 45 days of media to the secondary device. The new feature is part of Signal's beta release.

Notably, the transfer process is fully end-to-end encrypted for privacy and security. It will employ a QR code verification step to ensure the action is authorised.

"From the perspective of the everyday person, this is a simple change. But like a lot in Signal, it required a good amount of engineering to implement it in a rigorous and privacy-preserving way," Signal said in a blog post. Following the test in beta, Signal will start rolling out the feature to everyone over the "next several weeks".

How to transfer Signal chats to Desktop or iPad

Step 1: Install Signal on your new Desktop or iPad device.

Step 2: Open Signal on the new device and follow the on-screen prompts to display the QR code.

Step 3: Open Signal Beta on your primary device (Android or iOS), navigate to Settings > Linked Devices, and tap the plus (+) icon to add a new device.

If you don't have Signal Beta, you can install it on Android by subscribing directly to the beta channel on Google Play. iPhone users can join the beta program by going to the App Store page and TestFlight app.