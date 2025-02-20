Signal Now Lets You Transfer Old Messages To Linked Desktop And iPad Apps: How To Sync Signal Chats

Hyderabad: Signal has finally introduced the synchronisation feature for its Desktop and iPad apps, allowing users to transfer their messages and media when they link their primary Signal device to a new Desktop or iPad. Users will be able to check and respond to messages in both places.
Instead of starting fresh and having only new messages show up on a desktop or iPad, users get the option to bring their chats and their last 45 days of media to the secondary device. The new feature is part of Signal's beta release.
Notably, the transfer process is fully end-to-end encrypted for privacy and security. It will employ a QR code verification step to ensure the action is authorised.
"From the perspective of the everyday person, this is a simple change. But like a lot in Signal, it required a good amount of engineering to implement it in a rigorous and privacy-preserving way," Signal said in a blog post. Following the test in beta, Signal will start rolling out the feature to everyone over the "next several weeks".
How to transfer Signal chats to Desktop or iPad
Step 1: Install Signal on your new Desktop or iPad device.
Step 2: Open Signal on the new device and follow the on-screen prompts to display the QR code.
Step 3: Open Signal Beta on your primary device (Android or iOS), navigate to Settings > Linked Devices, and tap the plus (+) icon to add a new device.
If you don't have Signal Beta, you can install it on Android by subscribing directly to the beta channel on Google Play. iPhone users can join the beta program by going to the App Store page and TestFlight app.
Step 4: Use your primary device's camera to scan the QR code displayed on the new device.
Step 5: You can now choose to synchronise your messages, effectively transferring them from your primary Android or iOS device to a desktop or iPad application.
How the transfer works
Signal messages are end-to-end encrypted and all user communications are stored locally on their devices, not on the platform's servers. Since each linked device has unique encryption keys, messages cannot be transferred to newly linked devices via conventional means.
That is why Signal engineers came up with a new mechanism that creates an encrypted archive of past messages on the primary device and transfers it to the newly linked device using a one-time 256-bit AES key.
Scanning the QR code with the primary device sends an encrypted provisioning message to the new device, which contains shared keys, account information, and a one-time-use linking token. The new device then receives the provisioning message and adds itself to the Signal account.
The primary device compresses and encrypts the message history into a single transferable archive, which includes text messages, stickers, call history, group updates, quotes, reactions, and delivery/read receipts. The one-time-use 256-bit AES key for the archive is transferred to the new device as part of the provisioning message.
The new device fetches and decrypts recent media attachments (available for up to 45 days) using pointers included in the archive. The new device then proceeds to update its local database with the synchronized message and media history. This links the Signal account with the desktop or iPad with a full and consistent message history.
Notably, Signal will automatically delete anything older than 45 days from the linked device, including media.