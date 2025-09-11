ETV Bharat / technology

Sifra AI: Kolhapur Student Develops Innovative AI Tool To Simplify Data Science Workflow

Beyond its technical features, Sifra is intended for use in fields such as research, education, finance, market studies, and healthcare, offering data-driven support for decision-making. Sanket stated that Sifra will benefit professionals across all sectors of society by delivering accurate data quickly. The tool is designed to help:

It automates a wide range of data science tasks, including data analysis, visualisation, machine learning model development, and reporting. Users can interact with it through natural language to receive direct answers, charts, or predictions. By simplifying complex processes, Sifra AI saves time, reduces costs, and eliminates the need for programming or advanced technical skills. It acts as a reliable assistant for business decision-making and provides accurate data for research, education, financial analysis, market studies, and healthcare applications.

This is because such tasks require access to multiple platforms, which aren't easy to use together. To address this issue, Sanket Sarjerao Patil, a final-year Data Science Engineering student at Dr D Y Patil Engineering College in Kolhapur, has developed an innovative AI tool for data science workflows, called Sifra.

Kolhapur, Maharashtra: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has a widespread effect across sectors, influencing how industries work, people consume content, students learn, and much more. While the technology has found a wide variety of use cases, researchers and professionals often struggle to achieve the same level of productivity boost for their work related to data analysis and visualisation.

Sanket's work has gained recognition from Microsoft and Amazon, who provided financial support after he published his concept on their platforms. Both companies granted him cloud credits worth Rs 85,000 each, enabling him to build a working model.

Sanket also published a research paper, titled Sifra AI: An Autonomous Data Scientist for Generating Code and Outputs Across Python, R, and SQL, on Techrxiv.org. He also received a copyright certificate from the Government of India for his work.

Copyright certificate granted to Sanket Patil for Sifra AI (ETV Bharat)

Noting that earlier, such data science automation required specialised software and manual work, Sanket mentioned that the Sifra AI App will soon be available on Google’s Play Store. An application for Sifra AI’s listing on the Android store was submitted on 8 September. He says that the tool will be available to the public within 14 days of the application date.

Sanket hails from a farming family in Pal Village, Bhudargad, Kolhapur district. His father owns 2.5 acres of farmland. Inspired by his roots, Sanket aims to apply artificial intelligence to agriculture and introduce new concepts after completing his education.

Over the past two to three years as a data science student, Sanket Sarjerao Patil has worked with a range of existing tools such as Google Colab, Tableau, Jupyter Notebook, and Microsoft Power BI. While powerful, these platforms require users to manually provide datasets, write code for analysis and visualisation, and manage the process one step at a time. He says this can be time-consuming, mentally stressful, and often unsatisfactory for users.

His alternative, the Sifra AI tool, is designed to simplify this process. Users upload a dataset, select a programming language, and enter a natural language prompt. From there, Sifra automatically generates the required tasks. Unlike other AI platforms that produce outputs in a single block of code or require repeated prompts for additional analysis or visualisation, Sifra generates cell-wise code with corresponding outputs, offering a more interactive and real-time experience.

Sanket and his team are currently in discussions with IT professionals and entrepreneurs in Kolhapur and western Maharashtra, where the tool will soon be showcased. He says that with greater investment, expanded versions of Sifra offering more services could be developed. According to him, Sifra is the first AI-powered tool of its kind in India to automate these processes and correct errors automatically.