Sideloading To Get Safer? Google Rolls Out Developer Verification For App Installs Outside The Play Store

Hyderabad: Android users generally obtain apps from the Google Play Store, but some users also download apps from third-party stores via sideloading. Some developers don't provide their apps on Google Play due to a variety of reasons, which may include not wanting to deal with Google’s approval or verification requirements. This is understandable as hobbyist developers, who just want to showcase some cool or useful apps without revealing their identity or committing to user support. However, sideloading is also a doorway to other sects of developers who take advantage of this openness and distribute malware through harmful apps.

To reduce the malware risks associated with sideloading, Google wants to verify the developers behind Android apps. The tech giant has introduced a developer verification programme, which requires developers to be verified to get permission to have their apps installed on certified Android devices.

Changes for apps outside the Play Store

According to Google, the introduction of the developer verification programme will add a significant layer of accountability to the ecosystem, which would enable users to be safe from malware and financial fraud.

Those apps that are delivered to users via the Google Play Store, Play Services, and other Google Mobile Services (GMS) apps will prevent the installation of apps from unverified developers.

The Mountain View-based tech giant mentions that it will only verify the identity of developers, and not check the contents of their apps or their origin. However, while installing an app, the Google Play Protect, which is integrated with the Play Store, automatically scans it, despite its origin, thus making it safe.

Developer verification: When will it go into effect?

An early access programme will start from October 2025, which will allow developers to partake in discussions, receive priority support, and offer feedback. The programme will be open to all developers in March 2026 and will first go into effect from September 2026 for users in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. It will eventually expand globally in 2027.

Developers who distribute apps outside the Play Store will be required to verify their identity through a new Android Developer Console account, which is currently being built by Google. This new account would be equivalent to the Google Play Console, which Play Store developers currently use. Once the verification is done, developers can distribute their apps outside the Google Play Store and allow users to install them on their Android devices.