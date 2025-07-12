Shubhanshu Shukla To Undergo 7-Day Rehab After Returning To Earth On July 15

New Delhi: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is scheduled to depart from the International Space Station (ISS) on 14 July at 4:35 PM IST, accompanied by his three mission companions—Commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary. Following a series of orbital manoeuvres post-undocking, the Dragon spacecraft is projected to splash down off the coast of California on July 15, at 3:00 PM IST. Thereafter, all four astronauts will undergo a seven-day rehabilitation programme, as is customary for crews returning from the ISS.

"Post splashdown, the Gaganyatri will undergo a rehabilitation program (about 7 days) under the supervision of the Flight Surgeon to adapt back to Earth's gravity," the ISRO said in an update on the Axiom-4 mission.

The Axiom Mission 4, a collaborative effort by NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space, launched at 12:01 PM IST on June 25 from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying Ax-4 crew, docked at the ISS at around 4:01 PM IST on June 26, 2025, following a journey that lasted approximately 28 hours. Shubhanshu Shukla and other astronauts joined NASA's Expedition Crew (Exp 73) onboard the orbiting laboratory.

ISRO paid approximately Rs 550 crore for Shukla's travel to the ISS. The mission is expected to provide valuable insights to the Indian space agency as it prepares to plan and execute its human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, set to take to orbit in 2027. Ahead of this, ISRO will be conducting at least three uncrewed Gaganyaan missions this year to validate the hardware safety and reliability.

Shukla, a serving officer (Group Captain) in the Indian Air Force, was selected as one of the astronauts for India’s upcoming Gaganyaan Mission, alongside Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Ajit Krishnan, and Angad Prathap. His flight aboard Axiom Mission 4 makes him the first Gaganyatri to travel to space, the second Indian national to do so since 1984, and the first Indian to reach the International Space Station. He has also become the Indian astronaut to have spent the most time in space.

"ISRO's flight surgeons are continuously monitoring and ensuring the overall health and fitness of the Gaganyatri through participation in private medical/psychological conferences. Gaganyatri Shubhanshu is in good health and in high spirits," ISRO said.

