'Ax-4 Mission Experience Goes Beyond Learnings From Training Material': Shubhanshu Shukla

Hyderabad: Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla addressed a press briefing, sharing insights into the Axiom-4 mission and highlighting the country's growing presence in space. Shukla was joined by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, and Senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Dhirendra Ojha, along with Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, who will be accompanying Shukla on India's upcoming Gaganyaan mission. Nair was also Axiom-4's backup astronaut.

During the briefing, Shubhanshu Shukla thanked the government of India, ISRO, and the researchers for the success of the Axiom 4 mission. "It was the entire nation's mission. The experience is very different from what you learn on the ground."

Shukla also talked about receiving training for the human space flight mission in Russia, India, and the US. He emphasised that while the philosophy for a human space flight mission is similar, the methodology is different, but they achieve the same result.

"We had trained at the Russian Cosmonaut Training Centre, and then we came back to India and trained with ISRO. After that, we went to the US for training for the Axiom 4 Mission," Shukla said. "Essentially, in all these three training setups, we are training for the same thing, but it was very interesting to see how people were achieving the same objective through different protocols."

Subhanshu also explained his role as the mission pilot. He mentioned that the Crew Dragon spacecraft had four seats, and he had been responsible for working alongside the commander and interacting with the spacecraft’s systems. He said that they had been tasked with conducting experiments that were conceived, developed, and executed by Indian researchers, as well as performing STEM demonstrations and capturing photographs and videos.

"Grateful for people's support. The first few days in space were tough. Re-adjusting to gravity was a challenge," Shukla added. "Very soon, we shall see someone travelling from our capsule, from our rocket, from our soil.”

ISRO Chairman Narayanan reflected on a decade of remarkable progress, highlighting that the space agency's missions from 2015 to 2025 have nearly doubled in number compared to those completed between 2005 and 2015. He emphasised recent milestones, including the successful execution of three major missions within the past six months.

Speaking at the briefing, Narayanan said, “In just the past six months, we’ve accomplished three significant missions. Among them, the Axiom-4 mission stands out as a prestigious achievement, marking the first time an Indian, Shubhanshu Shukla, was taken to the International Space Station and returned safely.”

