Shubhanshu Shukla And Other Axiom-4 Astronauts Start Journey To Earth: Dragon Spacecraft Undocks

Axiom Mission 4 crew, including Shubhanshu Shukla, is set to splash down off the coast of California at around 3:00 PM IST on July 15.

Axiom Mission 4 crew, including Shubhanshu Shukla, is returning to Earth
Axiom Mission 4 crew, including Shubhanshu Shukla, is returning to Earth (Image Credits: Axiom Space)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 14, 2025 at 4:41 PM IST

Hyderabad: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, along with three other members of the Axiom Mission 4 crew, are getting ready for their journey back to Earth, following an 18-day sojourn at the International Space Station (ISS). The crew including—mission commander Peggy Whitson, mission pilot Shukla, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary—have put on their space suits and have entered the Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft and are ready for 22.5-hour journey to the planet.

The hatch that connected the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the ISS was closed at 2:37 PM IST in preparation for the undocking. Following final checks by the Ax-4 crew, Grace is set to autonomously undock from the orbital laboratory at 4:35 PM IST.

After performing a series of departure burns to move away from the space station, Dragon will conduct multiple orbit-lowering manoeuvres, jettison the trunk, and re-enter Earth’s atmosphere for splashdown off the coast of California at approximately 3:00 PM IST on Tuesday, July 15, SpaceX confirmed.

The return journey will include several engine burns for the Dragon capsule, with final steps including shedding its trunk and positioning the heat shield to withstand temperatures of up to 1,600°C during re-entry. The descent will be controlled with parachutes deployed in two stages—stabilising chutes at 5.7 km altitude, followed by main chutes at around 2 km. Following the splashdown, the crew will be recovered by a specialised ship.

Axiom Mission 4's journey back to earth
Axiom Mission 4's journey back to earth (Image Credits: SpaceX)

Thereafter, all four astronauts will undergo a seven-day rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the Flight Surgeon, as is customary for crews returning from the ISS, to help them adapt back to Earth's gravity.

Axiom Mission 4 Return Timeline

Date (IST)Time (IST)Event
July 142:50 PMDragon Hatch Closure
July 144:35 PMDragon Autonomously Undocks from ISS
July 144:35 PMDeparture Burn 0
July 144:40 PMDeparture Burn 1
July 145:28 PMDeparture Burn 2
July 146:15 PMDeparture Burn 3
July 152:07 PMDeorbit Burn
July 152:26 PMTrunk Jettison
July 152:30 PMNosecone Closed
July 152:57 PMDrogue Parachutes Deploy
July 152:58 PMMain Parachutes Deploy
July 153:00 PMDragon Splashdown off the California coast

Axiom Mission 4, jointly conducted by NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space, lifted off on June 25 at 12:01 PM IST from Kennedy Space Centre aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. After a nearly 28-hour journey, the Dragon spacecraft docked with the ISS at around 4:01 PM IST on June 26, 2025. The Ax-4 crew, including astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, joined NASA’s Expedition 73 team onboard the ISS to begin their mission aboard the orbiting laboratory.

ISRO invested approximately Rs 550 crore for astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Ax-4 mission, aiming to gain critical insights for India's ambitious human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, slated for launch in 2027. To ensure mission safety and reliability, ISRO plans to conduct at least three uncrewed test flights this year to rigorously evaluate the spacecraft's systems and hardware

