Shubhanshu Shukla Reaches International Space Station, Dragon Capsule Successfully Docks

Hyderabad: The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying the Axiom Mission 4 crew, has successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) at around 4:01 PM IST on June 26, 2025, following a journey that lasted approximately 28 hours. Shubhanshu Shukla and other astronauts will soon open the hatch and be greeted by NASA's Expedition Crew (Exp 73) for the welcome ceremony onboard the orbiting laboratory.

According to Axiom Space, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked with the International Space Station Harmony module at 6:21 AM ET (3:51 PM IST) while soaring over the expansive North Atlantic. Meanwhile, NASA says that the docking happened at 6:31 AM EDT (4:01 PM IST).

As part of the Axiom Mission 4, former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland, and HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit) astronaut Tibor Kapu lifted off at 12:01 PM IST on June 25, aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Ax-4 crew will be spending 14 days at the ISS, marking the fourth private astronaut mission to the space station for Axiom Space and the second commercial spaceflight mission made up of government and ESA-sponsored national astronauts.

Shubhanshu Shukla, a serving officer (Group Captain) in the Indian Air Force, has been selected as one of the astronauts for India’s upcoming Gaganyaan Mission, alongside Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Ajit Krishnan, and Angad Prathap. His flight aboard Axiom Mission 4 makes him the first Gaganyatri to travel to space, the second Indian national to do so since 1984, and the first Indian to head to the International Space Station. This milestone is expected to provide valuable insights for ISRO, as the agency prepares to conduct at least three uncrewed Gaganyaan missions this year to validate its hardware’s safety and reliability before the first crewed launch, planned for 2026.

(This is a developing story.)