Cybercriminals Target Shimla Youth With Fraudulent Investment App, Police Report 400+ Victims
Shimla youth are increasingly falling victim to cyber scams via fraudulent investment apps, prompting police warnings and public awareness campaigns.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
By Shreya Sharma
Shimla: Lured by the illusion of easy profits, the young population in Shimla is finding itself at the receiving end of deception at the hands of smooth-talking cybercriminals. What began as a seemingly harmless investment opportunity on a flashy new app turned into a calculated con that drained a youth of thousands of rupees.
The victim received a link to a betting app via social media, which promised to double investments with minimal effort. Initially, he deposited Rs 2,000 and witnessed an increase in his in-app balance, which built his trust. Encouraged by the apparent gains, he gradually invested up to Rs 20,000. However, when he attempted to transfer the balance to his bank account, the transaction failed.
He approached the app's Instagram account to seek help, after which he was contacted by an unknown ID on Telegram. The scammer reassured him and also convinced him to deposit an additional Rs 17,500. Despite the promises, none of the money was returned. The fraudster deleted all chat history and eventually blocked the victim’s account, seizing the entire amount.
The digital age has given birth to countless blessings, making life easier for the common people by providing them with easy and quick access to essential services. However, the technological advancement is also enabling new kinds of scams as bad actors use digital tools to target unsuspecting users. Such scams sometimes result in victims losing lakhs of rupees.
In 2024, the Shimla Cyber Cell received a total of 32,000 complaint calls related to cyber fraud. Of these, 648 cases were linked specifically to such fraudulent apps, with 79 cases registered in Shimla district alone. In comparison, by September 1, 2025, the number of complaint calls had risen to 46,000. Among these, 423 cases involved fraudulent investment apps, including 59 reported within the Shimla district.
DSP Cyber Cell Vipin Kumar has raised concerns about the growing number of economic crimes linked to unregulated applications, with children increasingly being targeted. "While most children don't typically engage in such apps, they are often enticed to invest small amounts to win rewards or advance to higher levels," he said, adding that online mediums are used to lure users into making initial investments, often accompanied by gifts or incentives.
"As players become addicted, they tend to invest larger sums, eventually falling prey to scams," he said. "To protect yourself and your family, it’s best to maintain distance from such apps."
According to the cyber cell, in case of such a fraud, filing a complaint within 24 hours increases the chances of getting the money back.
Kumar says, "We have received a total of 32 thousand calls in 2024 and about 46 thousand calls in 2025 (till September) for complaints of cyber fraud. In most of these cases, fraudsters are trapping people by using social media as a weapon."
"Our appeal is that people should be careful, stop children from investing money in unknown apps, and in the case of fraud, immediately contact 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in," he adds.
DSP Vipin Kumar has launched the Himtech team to combat online fraud and raise public awareness. “Our teams are actively educating people by visiting schools, colleges, and communities at the rural and panchayat levels. We regularly conduct awareness campaigns across various schools in Shimla to ensure that citizens, especially the youth, understand the risks of cybercrime and protection measures."
As the digital landscape continues to evolve, so too do the tactics of cybercriminals. In the end, the best defence against digital deception is education, awareness, and vigilance.