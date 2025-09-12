ETV Bharat / technology

Cybercriminals Target Shimla Youth With Fraudulent Investment App, Police Report 400+ Victims

By Shreya Sharma

Shimla: Lured by the illusion of easy profits, the young population in Shimla is finding itself at the receiving end of deception at the hands of smooth-talking cybercriminals. What began as a seemingly harmless investment opportunity on a flashy new app turned into a calculated con that drained a youth of thousands of rupees.

The victim received a link to a betting app via social media, which promised to double investments with minimal effort. Initially, he deposited Rs 2,000 and witnessed an increase in his in-app balance, which built his trust. Encouraged by the apparent gains, he gradually invested up to Rs 20,000. However, when he attempted to transfer the balance to his bank account, the transaction failed.

He approached the app's Instagram account to seek help, after which he was contacted by an unknown ID on Telegram. The scammer reassured him and also convinced him to deposit an additional Rs 17,500. Despite the promises, none of the money was returned. The fraudster deleted all chat history and eventually blocked the victim’s account, seizing the entire amount.

The digital age has given birth to countless blessings, making life easier for the common people by providing them with easy and quick access to essential services. However, the technological advancement is also enabling new kinds of scams as bad actors use digital tools to target unsuspecting users. Such scams sometimes result in victims losing lakhs of rupees.