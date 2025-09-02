SEMICON India 2025: Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Presents First Made-In-India Chips To PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the SEMICON India 2025 in Delhi. "A defining chapter in India's semiconductor journey is unfolding, with innovation and investment driving a new wave of growth," Modi said, addressing the event.

At the event, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the first made-in-India chips to the PM, which included Vikram 32-bit microprocessor and test chips of four approved projects.

Recalling the launch of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in December 2021, Vaishnaw said, "In a short span of 3.5 years, we have the world looking at India with confidence."

Driven by the Prime Minister's farsighted vision, the mission has led to the rapid pace of construction of five semiconductor units, the minister said.

"We are living in unprecedented times, global policy turmoil has created huge uncertainty. In these turbulent times, India stands as a lighthouse of stability and growth. In these uncertain times, you should come to India because our policies are stable," he added.

Vikram: The first made-in-India chip

Vikram is India's first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor. Developed by ISRO's Semiconductor Laboratory, the chip is engineered to perform reliably under the extreme conditions of launch vehicles. The first production lots of the chip were handed over to ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on March 5, 2025, alongside another 32-bit microprocessor, KALPANA3201.

The VIKRAM3201 processor was fabricated at the 180nm CMOS semiconductor fabrication facility of the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL). It represents an advanced iteration of the indigenously developed 16-bit VIKRAM1601 microprocessor, which has been deployed in the avionics systems of ISRO’s launch vehicles since 2009.

Both VIKRAM3201 and VIKRAM1601 feature a custom Instruction Set Architecture, support floating-point computations, and offer high-level language compatibility with Ada. All supporting software tools—including the Ada compiler, assembler, linker, simulator, and Integrated Development Environment (IDE)—have been developed in-house by ISRO. Additionally, a C language compiler is currently under development to enhance flexibility for users across diverse application domains.

The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)

Semiconductors lie at the core of modern technology, powering critical systems across healthcare, transportation, communication, defence, and space. As the world advances toward deeper digitalisation and automation, these chips have become vital to economic resilience and strategic autonomy. With the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), India aims to transform its semiconductor vision into a reality.

To advance this vision, the government introduced a Rs 76,000 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, with nearly Rs 65,000 crore already committed. A significant milestone in India’s semiconductor journey was reached on August 28 with the launch of one of the country’s first end-to-end Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Pilot Line Facilities in Sanand, Gujarat. The first proposal of establishing a semiconductor unit in Sanand was approved in June 2023.

Backed by the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, 23 chip design projects have been approved to support innovation, while companies like Vervesemi Microelectronics are developing advanced chips for critical sectors, marking India's transition to a producer in the global semiconductor ecosystem.

The government has so far approved 10 semiconductor manufacturing projects with a cumulative investment of more than Rs 1.60 lakh crore in six states, which include Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

The Semicon India 2025 is a flagship event that aims to catalyse India's growing semiconductor ecosystem and position the country as a global hub for chip design, manufacturing, and technology development. The three-day conference (from September 2 to September 4) will focus on building a robust, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India. So far, three editions of SEMICON India have been held, including the first one in Bengaluru in 2022, Gandhinagar in 2023, and Greater Noida in 2024.