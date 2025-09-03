SEMICON India 2025: A Closer Look At First Made-In-India Chips

New Delhi: Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the first made-in-India chips to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SEMICON India 2025, a three-day conference dedicated to advancing a robust, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India.
The presented chips included test chips of four approved projects as well as India's first indigenously developed Vikram 32-bit processor, made by ISRO's Semiconductor Laboratory and designed to perform reliably under the extreme conditions of launch vehicles.
Semiconductors are special materials that can act as both conductors and insulators, enabling control of the flow of electricity, perfect for electronic circuits. The conductivity control allows for the creation of essential electronic components, such as diodes, transistors, and integrated circuits (ICs), allowing modern electronics like computers and smartphones to function the way they do.
Indiesemic, a woman co-led startup from Gujarat, unveiled an IoT Evolution Board at SEMICON India. It is powered by C-DAC’s indigenous VEGA microprocessor.— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 3, 2025
✅ Applications: Smart Cities, Industrial Automation, Health-Tech Systems, Indigenous Defence & Drone Platforms. pic.twitter.com/5pYpIh8BnT
For instance, the 16-bit VIKRAM1601 microprocessor has powered the avionics systems of ISRO’s launch vehicles since 2009. The newly released 32-bit VIKRAM3201 processor is an advanced iteration of the old chip, fabricated at the 180nm CMOS semiconductor fabrication facility of the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) and featuring a custom Instruction Set Architecture, supporting floating-point computations, and offering high-level language compatibility with supporting tools developed in-house by ISRO.
Here is the list of made-in-India chips
|Code
|Project Description
|Developed By / Location
|C2S0005
|AI Digital PLL Design Modules
|Osmania, Hyderabad, Telangana
|C2S0009
|All Digital PLL Design Sub Modules
|CBIT, Hyderabad, Telangana
|C2S0007
|Analog Comparator
|IIEST, Shibpur
|C2S0045
|iPACE Chip Sensing Block Comparator
|Jammu
|C2S0010
|Advanced Encryption Std IP Core
|C-DAC, Bengaluru, Karnataka
|C2S0042
|Neutral Amplifier Frontend IC
|NIT Silchar, Assam
|C2S0008
|Programmable Gain Amplifier (PGA)
|VESIT, Chembur, Maharashtra
|C2S0011
|Digital to Analog Converter
|IET DAVV, Indore, Madhya Pradesh
|C2S0012
|Two Stage Op-Amp
|ABV-IIITM, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
|C2S0030
|Voltage Controlled Oscillator for PLL
|NIT Jalandhar, Punjab
|C2S0002
|Secure Datalink Baseband Module
|COE Guindy, Tamil Nadu
|C2S0046
|High Gain General Purpose & Instrumentation Amplifier
|C-DAC, Bengaluru, Karnataka
|C2S0001
|LP Analog FE for Air Flow Detection
|University of Calcutta, West Bengal
|C2S0024
|Clock and Reference Generator Design
|IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand
|C2S0031
|ECG Artifact and Arrhythmia Detection
|SVNIIT, Surat, Gujarat
|C2S0050
|Digital PLL Random Binary Sequence
|IIT Ropar, Punjab
|C2S0047
|Programmable Gain Amplifier
|NIT Calicut, Kerala
|C2S0056
|ASIC Multiplier 16 Bits
|NIT Puducherry
|C2S0004
|Neutral NBW Keyword Spotting
|NIT Puducherry
|C2S0054
|Low Power Analog Memristor
|IIT Dhanbad, Jharkhand
|C2S0057
|ASIC 12 Bit Fixed Point Division
|NIT Puducherry
|C2S0048
|Low Power Analog Air Flow Detection
|University of Calcutta, West Bengal
|C2S0061
|High Performance Multiplier IC
|Parala Maharaja Engineering College
|C2S0013
|Leakage Power Attack 8T SRAM
|IIT Jammu
|C2S0029
|16-bit Read-Write Asynchronous FIFO
|NIT Durgapur, West Bengal
|C2S0018
|VG Amplifier and Sensor Circuit
|NIT Rourkela, Odisha
|C2S0017
|Present Encryption Core
|NIT Rourkela, Odisha
|C2S0043
|Soil Moisture Control
|NIT Meghalaya
Additionally, the work on several other Indian chips is in progress, which includes:
Micron Semiconductor Technology: The first semiconductor chips to be made in India will roll out from US-based Micron Technology's unit at Sanand in Gujarat by 2025.
TATA Semiconductor Assembly & Test (TSAT) Phase-1 in Morigaon, Assam, is expected to be commissioned by April 2026 with the investment of Rs 27,000 crore; Output Capacity is 48 million chips/day
KAYNES SEMICON in Sanand, Gujarat: First Made in India chip expected to roll out from this pilot facility, with the investment of Rs 3,307 crore, with the output capacity of 6.33 million chips/day
CG SEMI is set to roll out the first Made-in-India chip by the end of the year.