SEMICON India 2025: A Closer Look At First Made-In-India Chips

Semiconductor chips are the backbone of modern technology, enabling electronics to function as they do.

Ashwini Vaishnaw presenting first made-in-India chips to PM Modi
Ashwini Vaishnaw presenting first made-in-India chips to PM Modi (X/Ashwini Vaishnaw)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 3, 2025 at 9:51 AM IST

New Delhi: Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the first made-in-India chips to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SEMICON India 2025, a three-day conference dedicated to advancing a robust, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India.

The presented chips included test chips of four approved projects as well as India's first indigenously developed Vikram 32-bit processor, made by ISRO's Semiconductor Laboratory and designed to perform reliably under the extreme conditions of launch vehicles.

Semiconductors are special materials that can act as both conductors and insulators, enabling control of the flow of electricity, perfect for electronic circuits. The conductivity control allows for the creation of essential electronic components, such as diodes, transistors, and integrated circuits (ICs), allowing modern electronics like computers and smartphones to function the way they do.

For instance, the 16-bit VIKRAM1601 microprocessor has powered the avionics systems of ISRO’s launch vehicles since 2009. The newly released 32-bit VIKRAM3201 processor is an advanced iteration of the old chip, fabricated at the 180nm CMOS semiconductor fabrication facility of the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) and featuring a custom Instruction Set Architecture, supporting floating-point computations, and offering high-level language compatibility with supporting tools developed in-house by ISRO.

Here is the list of made-in-India chips

CodeProject DescriptionDeveloped By / Location
C2S0005AI Digital PLL Design ModulesOsmania, Hyderabad, Telangana
C2S0009All Digital PLL Design Sub ModulesCBIT, Hyderabad, Telangana
C2S0007Analog ComparatorIIEST, Shibpur
C2S0045iPACE Chip Sensing Block ComparatorJammu
C2S0010Advanced Encryption Std IP CoreC-DAC, Bengaluru, Karnataka
C2S0042Neutral Amplifier Frontend ICNIT Silchar, Assam
C2S0008Programmable Gain Amplifier (PGA)VESIT, Chembur, Maharashtra
C2S0011Digital to Analog ConverterIET DAVV, Indore, Madhya Pradesh
C2S0012Two Stage Op-AmpABV-IIITM, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
C2S0030Voltage Controlled Oscillator for PLLNIT Jalandhar, Punjab
C2S0002Secure Datalink Baseband ModuleCOE Guindy, Tamil Nadu
C2S0046High Gain General Purpose & Instrumentation AmplifierC-DAC, Bengaluru, Karnataka
C2S0001LP Analog FE for Air Flow DetectionUniversity of Calcutta, West Bengal
C2S0024Clock and Reference Generator DesignIIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand
C2S0031ECG Artifact and Arrhythmia DetectionSVNIIT, Surat, Gujarat
C2S0050Digital PLL Random Binary SequenceIIT Ropar, Punjab
C2S0047Programmable Gain AmplifierNIT Calicut, Kerala
C2S0056ASIC Multiplier 16 BitsNIT Puducherry
C2S0004Neutral NBW Keyword SpottingNIT Puducherry
C2S0054Low Power Analog MemristorIIT Dhanbad, Jharkhand
C2S0057ASIC 12 Bit Fixed Point DivisionNIT Puducherry
C2S0048Low Power Analog Air Flow DetectionUniversity of Calcutta, West Bengal
C2S0061High Performance Multiplier ICParala Maharaja Engineering College
C2S0013Leakage Power Attack 8T SRAMIIT Jammu
C2S002916-bit Read-Write Asynchronous FIFONIT Durgapur, West Bengal
C2S0018VG Amplifier and Sensor CircuitNIT Rourkela, Odisha
C2S0017Present Encryption CoreNIT Rourkela, Odisha
C2S0043Soil Moisture ControlNIT Meghalaya

Additionally, the work on several other Indian chips is in progress, which includes:

Micron Semiconductor Technology: The first semiconductor chips to be made in India will roll out from US-based Micron Technology's unit at Sanand in Gujarat by 2025.

TATA Semiconductor Assembly & Test (TSAT) Phase-1 in Morigaon, Assam, is expected to be commissioned by April 2026 with the investment of Rs 27,000 crore; Output Capacity is 48 million chips/day

KAYNES SEMICON in Sanand, Gujarat: First Made in India chip expected to roll out from this pilot facility, with the investment of Rs 3,307 crore, with the output capacity of 6.33 million chips/day

CG SEMI is set to roll out the first Made-in-India chip by the end of the year.

Additionally, the work on several other Indian chips is in progress, which includes:

Micron Semiconductor Technology: The first semiconductor chips to be made in India will roll out from US-based Micron Technology's unit at Sanand in Gujarat by 2025.

TATA Semiconductor Assembly & Test (TSAT) Phase-1 in Morigaon, Assam, is expected to be commissioned by April 2026 with the investment of Rs 27,000 crore; Output Capacity is 48 million chips/day

KAYNES SEMICON in Sanand, Gujarat: First Made in India chip expected to roll out from this pilot facility, with the investment of Rs 3,307 crore, with the output capacity of 6.33 million chips/day

CG SEMI is set to roll out the first Made-in-India chip by the end of the year.

