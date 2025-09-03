SEMICON India 2025: A Closer Look At First Made-In-India Chips

New Delhi: Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the first made-in-India chips to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SEMICON India 2025, a three-day conference dedicated to advancing a robust, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India.

The presented chips included test chips of four approved projects as well as India's first indigenously developed Vikram 32-bit processor, made by ISRO's Semiconductor Laboratory and designed to perform reliably under the extreme conditions of launch vehicles.

Semiconductors are special materials that can act as both conductors and insulators, enabling control of the flow of electricity, perfect for electronic circuits. The conductivity control allows for the creation of essential electronic components, such as diodes, transistors, and integrated circuits (ICs), allowing modern electronics like computers and smartphones to function the way they do.

For instance, the 16-bit VIKRAM1601 microprocessor has powered the avionics systems of ISRO’s launch vehicles since 2009. The newly released 32-bit VIKRAM3201 processor is an advanced iteration of the old chip, fabricated at the 180nm CMOS semiconductor fabrication facility of the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) and featuring a custom Instruction Set Architecture, supporting floating-point computations, and offering high-level language compatibility with supporting tools developed in-house by ISRO.

Here is the list of made-in-India chips

Code Project Description Developed By / Location C2S0005 AI Digital PLL Design Modules Osmania, Hyderabad, Telangana C2S0009 All Digital PLL Design Sub Modules CBIT, Hyderabad, Telangana C2S0007 Analog Comparator IIEST, Shibpur C2S0045 iPACE Chip Sensing Block Comparator Jammu C2S0010 Advanced Encryption Std IP Core C-DAC, Bengaluru, Karnataka C2S0042 Neutral Amplifier Frontend IC NIT Silchar, Assam C2S0008 Programmable Gain Amplifier (PGA) VESIT, Chembur, Maharashtra C2S0011 Digital to Analog Converter IET DAVV, Indore, Madhya Pradesh C2S0012 Two Stage Op-Amp ABV-IIITM, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh C2S0030 Voltage Controlled Oscillator for PLL NIT Jalandhar, Punjab C2S0002 Secure Datalink Baseband Module COE Guindy, Tamil Nadu C2S0046 High Gain General Purpose & Instrumentation Amplifier C-DAC, Bengaluru, Karnataka C2S0001 LP Analog FE for Air Flow Detection University of Calcutta, West Bengal C2S0024 Clock and Reference Generator Design IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand C2S0031 ECG Artifact and Arrhythmia Detection SVNIIT, Surat, Gujarat C2S0050 Digital PLL Random Binary Sequence IIT Ropar, Punjab C2S0047 Programmable Gain Amplifier NIT Calicut, Kerala C2S0056 ASIC Multiplier 16 Bits NIT Puducherry C2S0004 Neutral NBW Keyword Spotting NIT Puducherry C2S0054 Low Power Analog Memristor IIT Dhanbad, Jharkhand C2S0057 ASIC 12 Bit Fixed Point Division NIT Puducherry C2S0048 Low Power Analog Air Flow Detection University of Calcutta, West Bengal C2S0061 High Performance Multiplier IC Parala Maharaja Engineering College C2S0013 Leakage Power Attack 8T SRAM IIT Jammu C2S0029 16-bit Read-Write Asynchronous FIFO NIT Durgapur, West Bengal C2S0018 VG Amplifier and Sensor Circuit NIT Rourkela, Odisha C2S0017 Present Encryption Core NIT Rourkela, Odisha C2S0043 Soil Moisture Control NIT Meghalaya

Additionally, the work on several other Indian chips is in progress, which includes:

Micron Semiconductor Technology: The first semiconductor chips to be made in India will roll out from US-based Micron Technology's unit at Sanand in Gujarat by 2025.

TATA Semiconductor Assembly & Test (TSAT) Phase-1 in Morigaon, Assam, is expected to be commissioned by April 2026 with the investment of Rs 27,000 crore; Output Capacity is 48 million chips/day

KAYNES SEMICON in Sanand, Gujarat: First Made in India chip expected to roll out from this pilot facility, with the investment of Rs 3,307 crore, with the output capacity of 6.33 million chips/day

CG SEMI is set to roll out the first Made-in-India chip by the end of the year.