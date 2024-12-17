ETV Bharat / technology

Majority Of Indian Executives Cite Security Risks As Key Hurdle In AI Adoption: Deloitte Report

New Delhi: As many as 92 per cent of Indian executives view security vulnerabilities as the foremost challenge to responsible AI adoption, highlighting a pressing need for robust governance frameworks to foster trust and mitigate risks in an increasingly AI-driven landscape, according to a recent report by Deloitte.

The 'AI at a crossroads: Building trust as the path to scale' report by Deloitte Asia Pacific, which surveyed 900 senior leaders across 13 markets revealed that while enthusiasm for AI is high, significant barriers remain.

"About 92 per cent of Indian executives identify security vulnerabilities, including hacking and cyber threats, as a primary concern in AI adoption, while 91 per cent express significant concern about the privacy risks related to sensitive data in AI usage. Additionally, 89 per cent highlight complexities resulting from regulatory uncertainties, citing evolving compliance requirements as a challenge towards AI integration," the report said.

The urgency for effective AI governance is further underscored by the alarming statistic that over half of technology workers do not believe their workplaces are equipped to address AI-related risks.