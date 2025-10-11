ETV Bharat / technology

Second-Hand Tech Buying Guide: What To Check Before Buying Old Smartphone Or Laptop

Hyderabad: Second-hand or refurbished tech shops offer a cost-effective way to purchase quality electronics, often with warranties, while promoting sustainability by extending the life cycle of devices. However, one should approach such purchases carefully. While buying second-hand or refurbished tech can save money and reduce waste, it requires careful consideration to avoid pitfalls. Let's take a look at things you should consider while buying a second-hand tech product, such as a smartphone or a laptop.

Battery Health: One of the first things to wear out in tech is the battery. If you’re buying a second-hand laptop or phone, try to find out the battery health. The device should have at least 80 per cent battery health, or you will be left disappointed.

Software Support: Ensure the device is still supported by the manufacturer. If it’s no longer receiving software or security updates, it may be vulnerable to cyber threats.

Time Your Purchase: Wait until after a new product launches—there’s usually an influx of last-generation devices at second-hand retailers as people sell old devices to raise money before upgrading to a new model.

Trusted Sellers: Stick to trusted sources and avoid random sellers or unverified marketplaces.