Second-Hand Tech Buying Guide: What To Check Before Buying Old Smartphone Or Laptop
Buying second-hand tech can save money and reduce waste, but requires checking battery health, update support, and seller reliability to avoid risks.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 6:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Second-hand or refurbished tech shops offer a cost-effective way to purchase quality electronics, often with warranties, while promoting sustainability by extending the life cycle of devices. However, one should approach such purchases carefully. While buying second-hand or refurbished tech can save money and reduce waste, it requires careful consideration to avoid pitfalls. Let's take a look at things you should consider while buying a second-hand tech product, such as a smartphone or a laptop.
Battery Health: One of the first things to wear out in tech is the battery. If you’re buying a second-hand laptop or phone, try to find out the battery health. The device should have at least 80 per cent battery health, or you will be left disappointed.
Software Support: Ensure the device is still supported by the manufacturer. If it’s no longer receiving software or security updates, it may be vulnerable to cyber threats.
Time Your Purchase: Wait until after a new product launches—there’s usually an influx of last-generation devices at second-hand retailers as people sell old devices to raise money before upgrading to a new model.
Trusted Sellers: Stick to trusted sources and avoid random sellers or unverified marketplaces.
Returns and Warranty: Understand the returns policy. You typically have 14 days to notify the store if you want to return an item. Check for extended return periods and the shop’s policy on faulty goods. Most second-hand devices from trusted sources come with a 12–24 month warranty covering technical faults.
According to the UK's largest independent consumer organisation and a non-profit, Which?, every second-hand device has had a different first life, which means you're not guaranteed a standard level of performance. Refurbished items are often labelled Grade A, B or C (or similar):
- Grade A: Looks new, minimal or no cosmetic flaws.
- Grade B: Some visible wear, but fully functional.
- Grade C: Noticeable cosmetic damage, but works.
Keeping the above-listed points in mind will help you make the right decision. However, after you've bought the device, the first order of business should be to check the hardware and software.
One must check all the hardware at the earliest, including cameras, security and unlock features, ports, and buttons. One must also check the speaker and mic of the device together by making a call. Following this, one must check software functions and all kinds of connectivity features, such as WiFi, Bluetooth, and NFC (if available). If there is any problem in any of the functions, make sure to contact the seller and get the device replaced.