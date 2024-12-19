SearchGPT: OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Search Feature To All Free Users

Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced the rollout of ChatGPT Search to all its free registered users. The SearchGPT is a search engine-based feature that helps users find answers to their queries via contextual information available on the internet. It also lists the sources from where the piece of information is taken.

You can use the feature by clicking on the new "Search" button next to the attachment icon in the ChatGPT input box. Notably, you also need to be logged into your ChatGPT account to access the feature.

The SearchGPT feature was announced earlier in July as a prototype and was released to a group of testers. Later on, it was made available to premium ChatGPT users in November.

OpenAI's ChatGPT Search: Key Features

The ChatGPT Search includes the below-mentioned key features:

Enhanced Search Results: The SearchGPT now understands the context of the queries and provides an insightful search result rather than giving out answers related to the keywords entered by the user.

The SearchGPT now understands the context of the queries and provides an insightful search result rather than giving out answers related to the keywords entered by the user. AI Summarisation: Lengthy articles and documents will now be summarised by the AI, saving time and effort.

Lengthy articles and documents will now be summarised by the AI, saving time and effort. Integrating SearchGPT with Browser: Users can easily get answers to their queries for SearchGPT just by making it their default search engine.

Users can easily get answers to their queries for SearchGPT just by making it their default search engine. Enhanced Mobile Experience: The AI search engine has now been optimised for mobile devices for an efficient search experience.

OpenAI's ChatGPT Search

The ChatGPT Search or SearchGPT will now include links to various news articles and blog posts for its answers to the queries asked. An icon will display the source of the page, helping to provide more relevant and authentic information. The ChatGPT Search will help individuals and professionals working on data by getting updated, relevant, and authentic pieces of information.

The search model is a refined GPT-4o model that uses advanced synthetic data generation and distilling outputs from OpenAI o1-preview. ChatGPT search integrates third-party providers and partner content to offer relevant information to users.

"ChatGPT search connects people with original, high-quality content from the web and makes it part of their conversation. By integrating search with a chat interface, users can engage with information in a new way, while content owners gain new opportunities to reach a broader audience. We hope to help users discover publishers and websites, while bringing more choice to search," OpenAI said in a blog post.