Search Live: New Google Search Feature Enables Real-Time Conversations With AI

Hyderabad: Google has launched Search Live with voice input in the Google app for Android and iOS, allowing users to have a free-flowing, back-and-forth voice conversation with Search and explore links from across the web. The feature is currently part of a test and available only to the users in the US enrolled in the AI Mode experiment in Labs.

To access this features, eligible users will simply need to open the Google app, tap the new "Live" icon present directly under the search bar, and verbally ask their question, and hear an AI-generated audio response. They will also be able to follow up with another question. In addition to audio response, users will also get 'easy-to-access" links right on their screen so they can dig deeper with content from the web.

Google says that Search Live works in the background and enables users to continue the conversation while they operate another app on their smartphone. Users can also switch to text in the middle of their interaction with AI. The feature has a "transcript” button to let users view the text response and continue to ask questions by typing. Notably, the Search Live responses are stored in the AI Mode history, so users can pick up where they left off in the conversation anytime they want.

"Search Live in AI Mode uses a custom version of Gemini with advanced voice capabilities," Google explained in a blog post. "Our custom model is built on Search's best-in-class quality and information systems, so you still get reliable, helpful responses no matter where or how you’re asking your question."

Google stated that Search Live with voice also uses their query fan-out technique to present users with a broader and more diverse range of useful web content, thereby creating new opportunities for exploration. The tech giant is also working to add more Live capabilities to AI Mode in the coming months, which would include using the smartphone's camera to give the AI visual context of the query while the user continues to talk back and forth with Search Live.