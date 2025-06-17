Shrinking Sea, Rising Land: Scientists Discover New Island In Caspian Sea

Hyderabad: A recent discovery from Russian scientists has confirmed the presence of an emerging island in the world's largest inland body of water. The Shirshov Institute of Oceanology, which is a part of the Russian Academy of Sciences, mentioned that the new island is located in the Astrakhan State Nature Reserve around 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) southwest of Maly Zhemchuzhny Island, located at the northern end of the Caspian Sea.

The Caspian Sea is the largest inland body of water in the world, when measured by its surface area of 143,200 square miles (371,000 square kilometres). It lies at the junction between Europe and Asia. As per a senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences, the new island has emerged due to a decline in the Caspian Sea's water levels.

Discovery and Characteristics of the New Island

Scientists who were tracking environmental changes in the region observed that a new island had been formed, which was first observed and captured in satellite imagery in November 2024. Later, its existence was confirmed by a research team from the Russian Academy of Sciences. The island became noticeable as water levels in the sea continued to fall, exposing the small rise in the seabed. The Caspian Sea's levels fell during the 1930s and 1970s before bouncing back—and they started dropping again around 2010.

The team noticed that the island’s surface was mostly flat, damp, and covered in sand ridges during the recent expedition. Despite being only slightly elevated above the water, the island’s appearance marks a notable event in the dynamic environment of the Caspian Sea. The emergence of these islands is a part of natural cyclical processes. Researchers explained that it was not the first time such formations had occurred in the Caspian Sea. These formations occur when the sea recedes during dry cycles and parts of the seabed rise above the surface, making the island visible. Notably, they are sometimes temporary, depending on changing conditions.

According to the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology, the water levels of the Caspian Sea continue to reduce, which could expand the newly discovered island significantly in the coming years. This will make the new island a potential nesting ground for rare bird species and the endangered Caspian seal.

Impact of Climate and Geological Factors

Various factors, such as climate change and natural tectonic shifts, have caused significant fluctuations in the Caspian Sea’s water levels over decades. Stepan Podolyako, a senior researcher from the P P Shirshov Institute of Oceanology, explained how the appearance of new islands like this one is directly linked to the fluctuations that occurred in water levels.

Evaporation caused by warmer weather in recent years has also caused the sea to shrink. In addition to climate-related changes, movements in the earth’s crust under the seabed could also play a role in the shifting levels. These combined factors likely helped towards the formation of the new island.

Podolyako also mentioned that the occurrence of these new islands in the Caspian Sea is related to the cyclical processes caused by the fluctuation of water levels. When the water levels drop, land forms such as “awash islands” can be formed, creating a seabed uplift reaching the surface during low water levels. This gets worse when there are changes in regional climate or tectonic movements.

Why couldn't the scientists land on the island?

Researchers were unable to land on the island due to both bad weather and the shallow waters around the formation. Drone photographs provided the first real view of the island’s size and its features. Though they were unable to land, the photographs revealed enough to confirm that the island was indeed a new and unique discovery.

According to reports from TASS, this island is still unnamed. A next visit to the island is planned in the second half of 2025. A decision about the official name of the island will then be made, depending on whether researchers find any notable characteristics to name it after. Otherwise, the island could be named after a person who has made significant scientific or cultural contributions in the area.