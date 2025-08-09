Scientists Develop Self-Cleaning Glass That Removes Dust In 10 Seconds Without Water Or Labour

Hyderabad: Giant glass windows on tall buildings, although suitable for temperate regions, have become a part of the modern architecture globally, including tropical regions. Though visually appealing to the eyes, these glass surfaces require proper maintenance and cleaning due to surface particle pollution, which is far from simple. High-rise window cleaning is costly and requires not only skilled labour but also specialised techniques and equipment. Still, the danger to human life remains significant. Researchers in China may have found a solution to all of these problems with the development of a glass that can clean itself.

Published in the journal Advanced Science, the research details a transparent, easy-to-produce self-cleaning glass that can remove surface particle pollution in just 10 seconds, using an electric field.

The self-cleaning glass can cover solar panels to remove the need for manual dust removal (Getty Images)

The discovery could have far-reaching effects, including the protection of photovoltaic panels from dust that ends up reducing their power output if not maintained regularly. The self-cleaning glass can easily cover any object surface to achieve self-cleaning without affecting the function of the object surface, thus opening the door to a no-water consumption, facile, fast, and sustainable self-cleaning of various surfaces.

Researchers say that the innovative solution offers a water-free and sustainable alternative to traditional cleaning methods that can be applied to not only terrestrial vehicles and buildings but also solar panels on probes driving across the surface of Mars.

Application of coverable transparent self-cleaning glass. (Advanced Science)

Researchers developed a transparent, coverable self-cleaning glass composed of a glass substrate, indium tin oxide (ITO) electrodes, and a PET film in a sandwich-like structure. Adding the ITO and PET layers slightly reduced light transmittance—mainly in the infrared range—while minimally affecting visible light, making it suitable for photovoltaic applications.

When a square wave electrical signal (5 kV, 10 Hz) was applied, the glass removed 97.79 g/m² of surface particles down to 2.45 g/m² in just 10 seconds, achieving a cleaning efficiency of 97.5 per cent. Compared to existing electric-field-driven cleaning devices, this glass offers superior adaptability, a thinner design, and faster cleaning, researchers say.