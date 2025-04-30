Scamfeed: Truecaller App Adds A User-Powered Portal To Help Fight Scams - Here's How

Hyderabad: Communication platform Truecaller has unveiled Scamfeed, a new user-oriented feature designed to help protect against fraud. It is a dynamic user-generated content stream where users can report, discuss, and stay informed about the latest scams as they unfold.

The Scamfeed is embedded directly within the Truecaller app, serving as a digital support network for anyone who has encountered fraud or narrowly avoided becoming a victim. Truecaller says that the new feature aims to work as an early warning system "powered by the very people scammers target".

Users can post anonymously in the feed if they like and engage through threaded comments and media uploads. They can also share it on external platforms like WhatsApp. Truecaller calls Scamfeed the fastest, most authentic source for real-time scam updates, powered entirely by the community.

"Whether it’s phishing attempts, impersonation, dating app scams, or financial fraud, Scamfeed welcomes all stories," Truecaller said in a blog post. It expects the feature to let users quickly check if others have reported similar suspicious messages or calls, learn the red flags associated with new fraud types, and gain confidence in identifying and ignoring malicious attempts.

Tonmoy Goswami, the Product Director of New Initiatives at Truecaller, emphasised the importance of community in combating scams. He explained that Scamfeed leverages the shared awareness of millions of Truecaller users in India. By offering a platform for individuals to exchange genuine experiences and warnings, it enables them to stay ahead of fraudsters, learn from one another, and safeguard themselves and their loved ones. He highlighted that this initiative reflects Truecaller's dedication to enhancing communication by making it smarter, safer, and more efficient.