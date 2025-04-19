ETV Bharat / technology

Satellite Technology Day 2025: Celebrating 50 Years of Aryabhata - India's First Satellite in Space

Hyderabad: Satellite Technology Day is celebrated annually in India on April 19, commemorating an important event in the country's space history. This day honours the 50th anniversary of Aryabhata, the successful launch of the first indigenously built Indian satellite, which took off on April 19, 1975. The name of the satellite was inspired by the famous 5th-century mathematician Aryabhata. The event is organised by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). This year, the Satellite Technology Day is organised under the joint initiative of ISRO, India Space Lab, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, and also with the help of the G20 India Presidency. To celebrate this day, online events are conducted, allowing students, teachers, and space fans across the nation to participate.

Aryabhata: India’s First Satellite

On April 19, 1975, India launched its first satellite, Aryabhata, from a place called Kapustin Yar, using a Soviet Kosmos-3M rocket. ISRO created the Aryabhata satellite and worked with Russia (formerly known as the USSR) as part of the Interkosmos program, which allowed friendly countries to access space. The key objectives of the Aryabhata satellite are mentioned below:

The satellite conducted experiments in X-ray astronomy and solar physics.

It did Plasma research related to Earth’s ionosphere.

With the help of Aryabhata, India established its technological foundations in space sciences. Interestingly, the Aryabhata satellite experienced a power failure just after five days of its launch. Despite this, the satellite’s main frame was still active until March 1981, and continued to orbit the Earth until it re-entered Earth’s atmosphere on February 10, 1992. After the successful launch of the Aryabhata satellite and despite its power failure, India became the 11th nation to launch a satellite into space.

How to Register for Satellite Technology Day 2025?