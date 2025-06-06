Elon Musk's Starlink Approved In India, Gets License To Offer Satellite Internet Services

Hyderabad: Elon Musk's Starlink has officially received a license to offer satellite-based internet services in India. This makes it the third company to receive a satcom license, following Jio Satellite Communications and Bharti Airtel-backed Eutelsat OneWeb.
The Department of Telecom (DoT) has finally issued the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence to Starlink, authorising it to finally launch its satcom service in India. According to PTI, DoT sources suggest that Starlink will be granted trial spectrum in 15-20 days of applying for it.
Notably, Starlink still requires clearance from IN-SPACe to operate its satellites in Indian airspace, which is in its final stages as of June 2025. This is a critical step before the company can begin commercial services.
Starlink, operated by SpaceX, has been trying to enter the Indian market for the past 3-4 years, but it had to halt its early efforts due to regulatory hurdles. The latest clearance marks a renewed push into India's satellite internet market. While both Jio Satellite Communications and Eutelsat OneWeb received their licences much earlier, they are still awaiting the allocation of radio wave frequencies. This is because the DoT has yet to approve TRAI's recommendations for satcom spectrum allocation, which propose spectrum allocation for satellite communication providers and a levy of 4 per cent of AGR on spectrum usage. The recommendations also face objections from telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, who argue for spectrum auctions to ensure a level playing field.
Last month, Elon Musk's satellite internet service received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from DoT, with Starlink reportedly agreeing to the security norms for satellite communication.
These rules mandate legal interception of satellite services and prevent companies from linking user connections in any form with any terminal or facility located outside the country's borders or processing their data overseas. Additionally, service providers must ensure that at least 20 per cent of their satellite network's ground segment is locally developed within a few years of starting operations.
Satcom service license holders in India must obtain security clearances for specific gateway and hub locations and comply with monitoring and interception requirements. Before starting operations, they must demonstrate their system's security capabilities, including monitoring, to the DoT or its authorised representatives.
Starlink recently partnered with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel to offer commercial satellite internet services to users in India. The partnership appeared to be a strategic move as the duo collectively dominates over 70 per cent of the country's telecom market and could help Musk market satellite services better.