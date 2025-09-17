AI Holobox Brings Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel As A Digital Avatar: What Is This Technology And How Does It Work?
With the help of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s AI-Holobox, young people will be able to know more about the philosophies and life of their former PM.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 6:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, located at the historic Teen Murti Marg Area, New Delhi, unveiled a life-size AI-powered Holobox of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on September 17, 2025, allowing visitors to experience lifelike, interactive conversations with a hyper-realistic 3D avatar of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Using cutting-edge technology, the initiative creates a deeply engaging and educational experience, enabling visitors to pose questions and receive answers on the leader’s life, philosophies, and pivotal moments in India’s history.
Taking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s AI-Holobox as an inspiration, the Sangrahalaya is working towards the introduction of a life-size AI-powered Holobox of Shri APJ Abdul Kalam in the future, to further inspire generations with his vision and wisdom.
Significance of September 17: The date 17 September carries dual historical significance for India. On this day in 1948, Operation Polo was conducted, which released Hyderabad from the rule of the Nizams and integrated it into the Indian Union. This achievement was made possible only by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s resolute commitment to national unity.
AI HoloBox: What is it?
The Holobox showcases a life-size person, avatar, or an AI assistant that can answer basic questions directly. It feels personal and direct, even if no staff member is present.
With patented technology, the AI HoloBox takes dialogue to a new dimension, combining real-time, zero-lag responses with an immersive holographic display. Visitors can choose from 33 languages and connect with the lifelike avatars, and can even bring people's favourite anime characters to life inside the box.
It bridges the gap between the past and the present in an effort to make the wisdom of our great leaders accessible and engaging to younger generations. The AI-powered HoloBox marks the beginning of a new era in human interaction. It is a gateway to living interaction, powered by the latest advancements in AI.
What’s Inside the Box?
- An 86-inch transparent screen for lifelike projection
- Directional speakers for human-like voice delivery
- High-end cameras and sensors (optional) for responsiveness
- Plug-and-play mobility for retail floors, events and lobbies
- A backend content system that manages avatars and dialogue
How AI Holobox Works
The AI Holobox uses an advanced holographic technology that responds to each user in real-time. It can understand actions and react to users in a way that feels natural.
This system creates a direct view experience, making augmented reality even more engaging. The scaling options also make it suitable for a Modular Holowall or to be used as a compact hologram. It works by using laser imaging and data analysis to project a 3D hologram image that users can interact with.
Once a visitor approaches the display, the AI starts the hologram, which is tailored to each situation. Over time, the AI in the hologram learns user preferences and adapts its responses, giving users a unique experience every time.
In addition to human projections, the Holobox can also display animations, such as a beating heart. This opens up unprecedented possibilities for visualising complex subjects, like human anatomy, where different parts of the heart can be examined and rotated to view all angles in detail.
The AI Holobox utilises holographic displays and AI to create interactive 3D images that people can engage with via gestures and voice commands.
The AI Holobox can also be implemented in various industries, including retail, healthcare, education systems, and events, to provide an engaging and interactive way to communicate information.
Hologram statue of some of the great Indian leaders
Mahatma Gandhi: The UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP), in cooperation with the Permanent Delegation of India, Gandhi Smriti, and Darshan Samiti, hosted the fourth Ahinsa Lecture, featuring a dialogue between panellists and a life-size hologram of Mahatma Gandhi, on progress towards the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) for education.
The event attracted about 1000 people, including youth, educators, academics, policy-makers and delegates from several member states of UNESCO.
The Ahinsa dialogue was held on October 1, 2019, at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, which commemorated the International Day of Non-Violence on October 2, marking Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
Bhim Rao Ambedkar: In March 2025, the Government of India's Ministry of Culture installed an “Ask AI Holobox” at Symbiosis Society’s Ambedkar Museum and Memorial to provide information about the Constitution of India and Dr BR Ambedkar. These holoboxes are designed to engage students and the public through life-like interactions and voice responses to questions related to the Constitution and the contribution of Dr Ambedkar.
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate in New Delhi on January 23, 2022, on the occasion of his 125th Birth Anniversary.