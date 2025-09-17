ETV Bharat / technology

AI Holobox Brings Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel As A Digital Avatar: What Is This Technology And How Does It Work?

Hyderabad: The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, located at the historic Teen Murti Marg Area, New Delhi, unveiled a life-size AI-powered Holobox of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on September 17, 2025, allowing visitors to experience lifelike, interactive conversations with a hyper-realistic 3D avatar of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Using cutting-edge technology, the initiative creates a deeply engaging and educational experience, enabling visitors to pose questions and receive answers on the leader’s life, philosophies, and pivotal moments in India’s history.

Taking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s AI-Holobox as an inspiration, the Sangrahalaya is working towards the introduction of a life-size AI-powered Holobox of Shri APJ Abdul Kalam in the future, to further inspire generations with his vision and wisdom.

Significance of September 17: The date 17 September carries dual historical significance for India. On this day in 1948, Operation Polo was conducted, which released Hyderabad from the rule of the Nizams and integrated it into the Indian Union. This achievement was made possible only by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s resolute commitment to national unity.

In picture: The Statue of Unity (Getty Images)

AI HoloBox: What is it?

The Holobox showcases a life-size person, avatar, or an AI assistant that can answer basic questions directly. It feels personal and direct, even if no staff member is present.

With patented technology, the AI HoloBox takes dialogue to a new dimension, combining real-time, zero-lag responses with an immersive holographic display. Visitors can choose from 33 languages and connect with the lifelike avatars, and can even bring people's favourite anime characters to life inside the box.

It bridges the gap between the past and the present in an effort to make the wisdom of our great leaders accessible and engaging to younger generations. The AI-powered HoloBox marks the beginning of a new era in human interaction. It is a gateway to living interaction, powered by the latest advancements in AI.

What’s Inside the Box?

An 86-inch transparent screen for lifelike projection Directional speakers for human-like voice delivery High-end cameras and sensors (optional) for responsiveness Plug-and-play mobility for retail floors, events and lobbies A backend content system that manages avatars and dialogue

How AI Holobox Works