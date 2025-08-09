ETV Bharat / technology

Sanchar Saathi App Crosses 50 Lakh Downloads, Helps Recover Over 5.35 Lakh Lost Mobiles

New Delhi: The Sanchar Saathi mobile app, an initiative of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to report fraudulent calls and messages, has crossed 50 lakh downloads within six months of its launch, the Ministry of Communication said on Saturday.

Since the app was launched in January this year, the Sanchar Saathi initiative has led to the recovery of over 5.35 lakh lost or stolen mobile handsets, the disconnection of more than 1 crore unauthorised mobile connections based on citizen reports, and the deactivation of over 29 lakh mobile numbers flagged through the Chakshu feature, the Ministry said.

The Sanchar Saathi Portal has witnessed over 16.7 crore visits, reflecting the growing public trust in this citizen-centric digital platform. With the app, DoT has made a significant impact in enhancing telecom security and empowering citizens. Recognising the wide linguistic and regional diversity of India, the department has expanded the app’s accessibility by supporting English, Hindi, and 21 regional languages.