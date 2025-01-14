Samsung S25 Series Design, Specifications, Prices Leaked Ahead Of January 22 Launch

Hyderabad: Samsung is all set to launch its new S25 series smartphone on January 22 at the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025 in San Jose, California. While several reports already leaked the specifications of the upcoming S-series devices from Samsung, noted tipster Evan Blass has now leaked the first official renders of the Galaxy S25 series through Substack, a subscription-based platform where writers, journalists, and other content creators publish newsletters.

The S25 series will consist of three smartphones, including the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. While there is no official confirmation from the company, several reports highlight the existence of a new device in the lineup—the Galaxy S25 Slim—to compete with the rumoured iPhone 17 Air. The 2025 Galaxy Unpacked Event will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel at 10:30 pm IST.

Samsung S25 Series: Tipster Leaked Renders

According to the pictures shared by tipster Evan Blass, the upcoming Galaxy S25 series appears to feature the same design language as its predecessor lineup, except for the Ultra model. The camera modules of both standard and plus models could feature distinct camera rings on the back and a similar hole-punch cutout for its front camera, as seen last year.

While the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus are shown to sport similar designs as the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, the Galaxy S25 Ultra features rounded corners like the other two models of the series, deviating from the design language adopted by the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Leaked Prices

According to a report from Spill Some Beans:

The Samsung Galaxy S25 will be priced at VND 23,990,000 (around Rs 81,800) for the 256GB variant and VND 27,490,000 (around Rs 93,900) for the 512GB variant.

The Galaxy S25+ will be available for VND 27,990,000 (around Rs 95,400) for the 256GB variant and VND 31,490,000 (around Rs 1,07,400) for the 512GB version.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to start at VND 34,990,000 (around Rs 1,19,300) for the 256GB variant, with the 512GB option priced at VND 38,490,000 (around Rs 1,31,300) and the 1TB variant priced at VND 45,790,000 (around Rs 1,56,300).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Expected Specifications

A report from Android Headlines mentions that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series may boast Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC chipset, paired with a 12GB RAM variant. Moreover, features may include dual SIM support (e-SIM support), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 12MP selfie camera. Notably, these phones may run on OneUI 7 based on Android 15, which was announced in October 2024.

Galaxy S25: The Samsung Galaxy S25 may boast a 6.2-inch (2,340×1,080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The phone may be offered in three storage options-- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants. The handset could pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It could feature a triple rear camera setup, possibly led by a 50MP main camera and paired with a 12MP wide-angle sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. At the front, it is expected to feature a 12MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25+: The Samsung Galaxy S25+ may possess a 6.67-inch (3,120×1,440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could arrive in 256GB and 512GB storage models, featuring a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. Several reports suggest that the Galaxy S25+ may come with the same camera setup as the Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may sport a 6.9-inch (3,120×1,440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device may be launched in three storage variants-- 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. It may come packed with a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The Galaxy S25 Ultra may possess a quad camera setup that may boast a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with OIS and 5x optical zoom support, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS support.