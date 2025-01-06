Samsung Patents AI-Powered Wallpaper Changing Feature To Reflect Current Time And Weather

Hyderabad: According to a recent patent filing done at the United States Patent Application Publication, Samsung is working on an innovative AI-based feature that will change your wallpaper based on the time and weather in your area. The patent reveals that the background in the wallpaper can automatically change depending on the time (morning, afternoon, evening, or night) and weather conditions (sunny, cloudy, rainy, snowy, or foggy). For instance, when it starts raining outside, an alert message might be displayed on the phone saying, "Carry an umbrella."

AI empowering Samsung's dynamic wallpaper change

The Korean tech giant is planning to use generative AI to dynamically change the device's wallpaper image. The AI will analyse the wallpaper image, identify the areas that can be changed based on the day and weather, and generate a new image to match the current conditions occurring seamlessly in the background.

This new feature appears to be an upgrade of the 'Photo Ambient Wallpaper' feature. While the current version adds effects like rain or nighttime to the wallpaper image, the new functionality could take it to the next level and entirely change the wallpaper to show real-time weather and time.

Even though the feature is in its patent stage, there is a strong possibility that Samsung might integrate this feature into future updates of the One UI 7. This may sit in line with current trend of AI features in smartphones. If Samsung decides to utilise the feature and prepares it for a future rollout, details regarding this new weather-adaptive wallpaper could arrive soon.

A screengrab of the patent (US Patent Application Publication)

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphones later this month at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Although Samsung has not revealed the exact launch date, several leaks suggest the event could occur on January 22 or January 23, based on time zones. The new generation of Galaxy flagship phones from the South Korean giant could focus heavily on AI capabilities in addition to offering top-tier specifications.