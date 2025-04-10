Samsung Odyssey Monitors Arrive With Glasses Free 3D, 4K 240Hz OLED Panels

Hyderabad: Samsung has introduced the 2025 Odyssey series of gaming monitors in India. The series includes Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8, and Odyssey G9 monitors. The Odyssey 3D is India's first ever glasses-free 3D OLED monitor, the Odyssey OLED G8 is the industry's first 4K monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, and the Odyssey G9 is a curved monitor. These three monitors are crafted for gamers, content creators, and professionals who demand superior visual precision built to push immersion and performance.

2025 Samsung Odyssey Series: Price, Availability

The 2025 Samsung Odyssey 3D G90XF in India is priced at Rs 1.27 lakh. The Odyssey G8 comes in two display sizes -- 27-inch and 32-inch-- which are priced at Rs 91,299 and Rs 1.18 lakh respectively. Meanwhile, the curved Odyssey G9 monitor is available in sole 49-inch and costs Rs 94,099.

2025 Samsung Odessey Monitors Model Listing Price (INR) Odyssey 3D G90XF 1,27,299 Odyssey G8 27″ G81SF Odyssey G8 32″ G81SF 91,299 1,18,999 Odyssey G9 49″ G91F 94,099

Interested buyers can avail of launch benefits of up to Rs 10,000, and you can buy these monitors via the company's official website, leading online platforms and retailers in India.

Samsung Odyssey 3D

The Samsung Odyssey 3D features advanced eye-tracking technology and view-mapping algorithms, which deliver HD 3D visuals, making video content and games more lifelike. The in-built AI-powered video conversion app Reality Hub detects the type of video content being played and offers an option to run it in 3D for almost all content. The Odyssey 3D monitor comes with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms of response time, and AMD FreeSync support. Moreover, it has built-in speakers for spatial audio and an Edge Lighting feature for an enhanced gaming experience.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is powered by Quantum Dot technology, which delivers enhanced colours, deep contrast, and superior viewing angles to the monitor. The VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification ensures near-infinite contrast and vibrant colours that pop out. The monitor features OLED Safeguard+ and a Dynamic Cooling system, which helps to extend the longevity of the screen by effectively cooling down the screen temperature. The Odyssey OLED G8 has 56 per cent less glare, which is made and certified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL). Additionally, the monitor comes with a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and a peak brightness of 250 nits, which provides lag-free and smooth gameplay. Moreover, it has a slim metal body, Core Lighting+, and an ergonomic stand.

Samsung Odyssey G9

The Samsung Odyssey G9 comes certified with VESA DisplayHDR 600 and HDR10+ GAMING for enhanced brightness, contrast, and dynamic visuals. The monitor features a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium for seamless gameplay. Additionally, users can multitask using Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture in-built modes, allowing them to view multiple contents simultaneously. Moreover, the Auto Source Switch+ feature allows one to detect, display, and seamlessly switch between connected devices.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Book5 Series With Intel Core Ultra Chips, Galaxy AI Features Launched In India: Price, Specifications