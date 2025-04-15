ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Leads Global Smartphone Market In Q1 2025, Apple Holds Second Position: Canalys

Hyderabad: The global smartphone market reportedly grew 1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2025. According to the latest research from Canalys, Samsung took the global lead with a 20 per cent market share, followed closely by Apple with an 18 per cent share.

According to Amber Liu, Research Manager at Canalys, Q1 2025 proved more volatile than expected for the smartphone market. “Following a strong finish to 2024, vendors pushed high inventory volumes into channels to gain share. But slower-than-expected sell-through extended inventory cycles, dampening sell-in momentum in early 2025," Liu said.

Liu further said that escalating global trade tensions are creating fresh uncertainties for smartphone vendors in 2025, with companies like Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo already dealing with weaker domestic demand in the US. With the looming threat of increased operational costs due to impending tariffs, Apple front-loaded shipments in early April, pulling forward Q2 inventory to mitigate potential cost hikes

Sanyam Chaurasia, Senior Analyst at Canalys, believes that global macroeconomic challenges made the consumer cautious, which in turn muted the typical seasonal uplift in the first quarter of the year 2025. He said that even festive periods in key markets, such as Ramadan, delivered softer demand than what the industry expected.

"In response to a more gradual recovery in volume, vendors are prioritising profitability while remaining active and flexible with market investments," Chaurasia said. "Tactics include dynamic channel incentive schemes to encourage sell-in, collaborations with distributors to expand financing in emerging markets and agile channel pricing strategies to strike a balance between overall profitability and price competitiveness."

Top Smartphone Companies in the World by Market Share