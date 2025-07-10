ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 - India Vs Global Prices: Which Country Offers The Best Deal?

Here's a country-wise price comparison of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 - India Vs Global Prices: Which Country Offers The Best Deal
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: India vs Global Prices (Image Credit: Snippet via Samsung India YouTube)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 10, 2025 at 12:27 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the next-generation Z foldable series in India and globally. The lineup includes the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. These foldable devices feature flagship chipsets, an AI-powered user interface, and enhanced hardware.

Now that Samsung has announced pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold7 in India and across global markets, it's natural to wonder how costs vary from region to region. In this comparison, we’ll explore the Indian pricing of the Fold7 alongside that of the US, UK, Australia, Canada, China, and other countries to find out where the Fold7 is sold at the lowest price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Price in India

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Fold7 starts at Rs 1,74,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, Rs 1,86,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, and Rs 2,10,999 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model. The Fold7 is available in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack, and Mint (online exclusive) colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: US prices

Variant ModelUS PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage$ 1,999.99Rs 1,71,255.94Rs 3,743.06
12GB RAM + 512GB storage$ 2,119.99Rs 1,81,531.35Rs 5,467.65
16GB RAM + 1TB storage$ 2,419.99Rs 2,07,219.87Rs 3,779.13

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: UK prices

Variant ModelUK PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage£ 1,799Rs 2,09,555.98Rs -34,556.98
12GB RAM + 512GB storage£ 1,899Rs 2,21,204.45Rs -34,205.45
16GB RAM + 1TB storage£ 2,149Rs 2,50,325.62Rs -39,326.62

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Canada prices

Variant ModelCanada PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage---
12GB RAM + 512GB storage$ 2,679.99Rs 1,67,693.30Rs 19,305.7
16GB RAM + 1TB storage$ 3,039.99Rs 1,90,219.35Rs 20,779.65

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Malaysia prices

Variant ModelMalaysia PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage---
12GB RAM + 512GB storageRM 8,399Rs 1,69,657.11Rs 17,341.89
16GB RAM + 1TB storageRM 9,899Rs 1,99,956.63Rs 11,042.37

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: China prices

Variant ModelChina PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage¥ 13,999 Rs 1,66,829.72Rs 8,169.28
12GB RAM + 512GB storage¥ 14,999Rs 1,78,746.98Rs 8,252.02
16GB RAM + 1TB storage¥ 17,499Rs 2,08,540.13Rs 2,458.87

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: France prices

Variant ModelFrance PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage€ 2,102.05Rs 2,11,087.86Rs -36,088.86
12GB RAM + 512GB storage€ 2,222.05Rs 2,23,138.26Rs -36,139.26
16GB RAM + 1TB storage€ 2,522.05Rs 2,53,264.26Rs -42,265.26

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Germany prices

Variant ModelGermany PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage€ 2,099Rs 2,10,781.58Rs -35,782.58
12GB RAM + 512GB storage€ 2,219Rs 2,22,831.98Rs -35,832.98
16GB RAM + 1TB storage€ 2,519Rs 2,52,957.98Rs -41,958.98

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Australia prices

Variant ModelAustralia PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage$ 2,899Rs 1,62,337.65Rs 12,661.35
12GB RAM + 512GB storage$ 3,099Rs 1,73,537.21Rs 13,461.79
16GB RAM + 1TB storage$ 3,549Rs 1,98,736.23Rs 12,262.77

Countries such as Malaysia and Canada do not have the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage base variant of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7. The device is cheapest in countries like Australia, Canada, and Malaysia, whereas it is costliest in countries like the UK, Germany, and France.

Also Read: Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7, And Flip7 FE: India Prices Revealed

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the next-generation Z foldable series in India and globally. The lineup includes the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. These foldable devices feature flagship chipsets, an AI-powered user interface, and enhanced hardware.

Now that Samsung has announced pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold7 in India and across global markets, it's natural to wonder how costs vary from region to region. In this comparison, we’ll explore the Indian pricing of the Fold7 alongside that of the US, UK, Australia, Canada, China, and other countries to find out where the Fold7 is sold at the lowest price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Price in India

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Fold7 starts at Rs 1,74,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, Rs 1,86,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, and Rs 2,10,999 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model. The Fold7 is available in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack, and Mint (online exclusive) colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: US prices

Variant ModelUS PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage$ 1,999.99Rs 1,71,255.94Rs 3,743.06
12GB RAM + 512GB storage$ 2,119.99Rs 1,81,531.35Rs 5,467.65
16GB RAM + 1TB storage$ 2,419.99Rs 2,07,219.87Rs 3,779.13

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: UK prices

Variant ModelUK PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage£ 1,799Rs 2,09,555.98Rs -34,556.98
12GB RAM + 512GB storage£ 1,899Rs 2,21,204.45Rs -34,205.45
16GB RAM + 1TB storage£ 2,149Rs 2,50,325.62Rs -39,326.62

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Canada prices

Variant ModelCanada PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage---
12GB RAM + 512GB storage$ 2,679.99Rs 1,67,693.30Rs 19,305.7
16GB RAM + 1TB storage$ 3,039.99Rs 1,90,219.35Rs 20,779.65

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Malaysia prices

Variant ModelMalaysia PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage---
12GB RAM + 512GB storageRM 8,399Rs 1,69,657.11Rs 17,341.89
16GB RAM + 1TB storageRM 9,899Rs 1,99,956.63Rs 11,042.37

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: China prices

Variant ModelChina PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage¥ 13,999 Rs 1,66,829.72Rs 8,169.28
12GB RAM + 512GB storage¥ 14,999Rs 1,78,746.98Rs 8,252.02
16GB RAM + 1TB storage¥ 17,499Rs 2,08,540.13Rs 2,458.87

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: France prices

Variant ModelFrance PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage€ 2,102.05Rs 2,11,087.86Rs -36,088.86
12GB RAM + 512GB storage€ 2,222.05Rs 2,23,138.26Rs -36,139.26
16GB RAM + 1TB storage€ 2,522.05Rs 2,53,264.26Rs -42,265.26

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Germany prices

Variant ModelGermany PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage€ 2,099Rs 2,10,781.58Rs -35,782.58
12GB RAM + 512GB storage€ 2,219Rs 2,22,831.98Rs -35,832.98
16GB RAM + 1TB storage€ 2,519Rs 2,52,957.98Rs -41,958.98

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Australia prices

Variant ModelAustralia PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage$ 2,899Rs 1,62,337.65Rs 12,661.35
12GB RAM + 512GB storage$ 3,099Rs 1,73,537.21Rs 13,461.79
16GB RAM + 1TB storage$ 3,549Rs 1,98,736.23Rs 12,262.77

Countries such as Malaysia and Canada do not have the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage base variant of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7. The device is cheapest in countries like Australia, Canada, and Malaysia, whereas it is costliest in countries like the UK, Germany, and France.

Also Read: Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7, And Flip7 FE: India Prices Revealed

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GALAXY Z FOLD7 INDIA PRICEGALAXY Z FOLD7 US PRICEFOLD7 INDIA VS GLOBAL PRICESAMSUNGSAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD7

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.