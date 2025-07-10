ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 - India Vs Global Prices: Which Country Offers The Best Deal?

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the next-generation Z foldable series in India and globally. The lineup includes the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. These foldable devices feature flagship chipsets, an AI-powered user interface, and enhanced hardware.

Now that Samsung has announced pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold7 in India and across global markets, it's natural to wonder how costs vary from region to region. In this comparison, we’ll explore the Indian pricing of the Fold7 alongside that of the US, UK, Australia, Canada, China, and other countries to find out where the Fold7 is sold at the lowest price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Price in India

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Fold7 starts at Rs 1,74,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, Rs 1,86,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, and Rs 2,10,999 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model. The Fold7 is available in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack, and Mint (online exclusive) colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: US prices