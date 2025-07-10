Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 - India Vs Global Prices: Which Country Offers The Best Deal?

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the next-generation Z foldable series in India and globally. The lineup includes the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. These foldable devices feature flagship chipsets, an AI-powered user interface, and enhanced hardware.
Now that Samsung has announced pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold7 in India and across global markets, it's natural to wonder how costs vary from region to region. In this comparison, we’ll explore the Indian pricing of the Fold7 alongside that of the US, UK, Australia, Canada, China, and other countries to find out where the Fold7 is sold at the lowest price.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Price in India
In India, the Samsung Galaxy Fold7 starts at Rs 1,74,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, Rs 1,86,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, and Rs 2,10,999 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model. The Fold7 is available in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack, and Mint (online exclusive) colour options.
The wait is over 🎉— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 9, 2025
The future of #GalaxyAI is unfolding right here at Galaxy Unpacked. #GalaxyZFold7 #GalaxyZFlip7 #Samsung
Pre-order now: https://t.co/rdEBqZ0wDg. pic.twitter.com/IS0YlPGPaX
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: US prices
|Variant Model
|US Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference
|12GB RAM + 256GB storage
|$ 1,999.99
|Rs 1,71,255.94
|Rs 3,743.06
|12GB RAM + 512GB storage
|$ 2,119.99
|Rs 1,81,531.35
|Rs 5,467.65
|16GB RAM + 1TB storage
|$ 2,419.99
|Rs 2,07,219.87
|Rs 3,779.13
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: UK prices
|Variant Model
|UK Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference
|12GB RAM + 256GB storage
|£ 1,799
|Rs 2,09,555.98
|Rs -34,556.98
|12GB RAM + 512GB storage
|£ 1,899
|Rs 2,21,204.45
|Rs -34,205.45
|16GB RAM + 1TB storage
|£ 2,149
|Rs 2,50,325.62
|Rs -39,326.62
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Canada prices
|Variant Model
|Canada Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference
|12GB RAM + 256GB storage
|-
|-
|-
|12GB RAM + 512GB storage
|$ 2,679.99
|Rs 1,67,693.30
|Rs 19,305.7
|16GB RAM + 1TB storage
|$ 3,039.99
|Rs 1,90,219.35
|Rs 20,779.65
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Malaysia prices
|Variant Model
|Malaysia Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference
|12GB RAM + 256GB storage
|-
|-
|-
|12GB RAM + 512GB storage
|RM 8,399
|Rs 1,69,657.11
|Rs 17,341.89
|16GB RAM + 1TB storage
|RM 9,899
|Rs 1,99,956.63
|Rs 11,042.37
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: China prices
|Variant Model
|China Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference
|12GB RAM + 256GB storage
|¥ 13,999
|Rs 1,66,829.72
|Rs 8,169.28
|12GB RAM + 512GB storage
|¥ 14,999
|Rs 1,78,746.98
|Rs 8,252.02
|16GB RAM + 1TB storage
|¥ 17,499
|Rs 2,08,540.13
|Rs 2,458.87
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: France prices
|Variant Model
|France Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference
|12GB RAM + 256GB storage
|€ 2,102.05
|Rs 2,11,087.86
|Rs -36,088.86
|12GB RAM + 512GB storage
|€ 2,222.05
|Rs 2,23,138.26
|Rs -36,139.26
|16GB RAM + 1TB storage
|€ 2,522.05
|Rs 2,53,264.26
|Rs -42,265.26
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Germany prices
|Variant Model
|Germany Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference
|12GB RAM + 256GB storage
|€ 2,099
|Rs 2,10,781.58
|Rs -35,782.58
|12GB RAM + 512GB storage
|€ 2,219
|Rs 2,22,831.98
|Rs -35,832.98
|16GB RAM + 1TB storage
|€ 2,519
|Rs 2,52,957.98
|Rs -41,958.98
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Australia prices
|Variant Model
|Australia Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference
|12GB RAM + 256GB storage
|$ 2,899
|Rs 1,62,337.65
|Rs 12,661.35
|12GB RAM + 512GB storage
|$ 3,099
|Rs 1,73,537.21
|Rs 13,461.79
|16GB RAM + 1TB storage
|$ 3,549
|Rs 1,98,736.23
|Rs 12,262.77
Countries such as Malaysia and Canada do not have the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage base variant of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7. The device is cheapest in countries like Australia, Canada, and Malaysia, whereas it is costliest in countries like the UK, Germany, and France.