Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7, And Flip7 FE: India Prices Revealed

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is slimmer and lighter; the Galaxy Z Flip7 has a bigger cover display; the Flip7 FE is the new entrant.

Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7, Flip7 FE: Prices, Specifications, Features
Samsung has introduced its next-gen foldable devices (Image Credits: Samsung)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 9, 2025 at 9:04 PM IST

3 Min Read

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE in India and globally. The next-gen foldable devices from the South Korean Tech giant come with flagship processors, a new AI-powered user interface, and improved hardware.

The Fold7 is 215 grams in weight, making it even lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is now just 8.9mm thick when folded and 4.2mm thick when unfolded. The device comes with a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display, which is now wider with a new 21:9 aspect ratio.

The Flip7, on the other hand, comes with a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow panel, making it the largest cover panel on a Galaxy Flip phone. The main display is a 9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. Both panels support a 120Hz refresh rate and have 2,600 nits of peak brightness.

The Flip7 FE is an affordable model that comes with a 6.7-inch main display and a 50MP FlexCam, aiming to bring the foldable experience to a wider set of audience who are tight on budget.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold7 arrives in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack and Mint (online exclusive) colour options. The following is the specifications sheet of the device:

CategoryDetails
Main Display8.0-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
2184 × 1968 resolution, 1~120Hz refresh rate
Cover Display6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
2520 × 1080 resolution, 1~120Hz refresh rate
Dimensions (Folded)72.8 × 158.4 × 8.9mm
Dimensions (Unfolded)143.2 × 158.4 × 4.2mm
Weight215g
Cover Camera10MP Selfie Camera
Front Camera10MP Main Camera
Rear Cameras200MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto (3X optical zoom)
Battery4,400mAh
Water ResistanceIP48

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip7 arrives in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, Coralred and Mint (online exclusive) colour options. The following is the specifications sheet of the device:

CategoryDetails
Main Display6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
2520×1080 resolution, 21:9, 1~120Hz
Cover Display4.1-inch Super AMOLED
1048×948), 60/120Hz refresh rate
Dimensions (Folded)75.2 × 85.5 × 13.7mm
Dimensions (Unfolded)75.2 × 166.7 × 6.5mm
Weight188g
Front Camera10MP Selfie Camera
Rear Cameras50MP main + 12MP ultrawide
Battery4,300mAh
Water ResistanceIP48

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE Specifications

The Galaxy Flip7 FE will be available in Black and White colour options. The following is the specifications sheet of the device:

CategoryDetails
Main Display6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
2640×1080 resolution, 22:9, 1~120Hz
Cover Display3.4-inch Super AMOLED | 720×748p
Dimensions (Folded)71.9 × 85.1 × 14.9mm
Dimensions (Unfolded)71.9 × 165.1 × 6.9mm
Weight187g
Front Camera10MP Selfie Camera
Rear Cameras50MP main + 12MP ultrawide
Battery4,000mAh
Water ResistanceIP48

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7, Flip7 FE Prices in India

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is priced at Rs 1,74,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, Rs 1,86,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model, and Rs 2,10,999 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. Those who pre-order the device will be able to buy the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB model.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and Rs 1,21,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. Those who pre-order the device will be able to buy the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB model.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is priced at Rs 89,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 95,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Those who pre-order the device will be able to buy the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB model.

All three models of the next-gen foldable devices from Samsung will be available for pre-order starting July 9, with general availability beginning July 25 in India.

