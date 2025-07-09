Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7, And Flip7 FE: India Prices Revealed

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE in India and globally. The next-gen foldable devices from the South Korean Tech giant come with flagship processors, a new AI-powered user interface, and improved hardware.

The Fold7 is 215 grams in weight, making it even lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is now just 8.9mm thick when folded and 4.2mm thick when unfolded. The device comes with a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display, which is now wider with a new 21:9 aspect ratio.

The Flip7, on the other hand, comes with a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow panel, making it the largest cover panel on a Galaxy Flip phone. The main display is a 9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. Both panels support a 120Hz refresh rate and have 2,600 nits of peak brightness.

The Flip7 FE is an affordable model that comes with a 6.7-inch main display and a 50MP FlexCam, aiming to bring the foldable experience to a wider set of audience who are tight on budget.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold7 arrives in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack and Mint (online exclusive) colour options. The following is the specifications sheet of the device:

Category Details Main Display 8.0-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2184 × 1968 resolution, 1~120Hz refresh rate Cover Display 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2520 × 1080 resolution, 1~120Hz refresh rate Dimensions (Folded) 72.8 × 158.4 × 8.9mm Dimensions (Unfolded) 143.2 × 158.4 × 4.2mm Weight 215g Cover Camera 10MP Selfie Camera Front Camera 10MP Main Camera Rear Cameras 200MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto (3X optical zoom) Battery 4,400mAh Water Resistance IP48

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip7 arrives in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, Coralred and Mint (online exclusive) colour options. The following is the specifications sheet of the device:

Category Details Main Display 6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2520×1080 resolution, 21:9, 1~120Hz Cover Display 4.1-inch Super AMOLED 1048×948), 60/120Hz refresh rate Dimensions (Folded) 75.2 × 85.5 × 13.7mm Dimensions (Unfolded) 75.2 × 166.7 × 6.5mm Weight 188g Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera Rear Cameras 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide Battery 4,300mAh Water Resistance IP48

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE Specifications

The Galaxy Flip7 FE will be available in Black and White colour options. The following is the specifications sheet of the device:

Category Details Main Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2640×1080 resolution, 22:9, 1~120Hz Cover Display 3.4-inch Super AMOLED | 720×748p Dimensions (Folded) 71.9 × 85.1 × 14.9mm Dimensions (Unfolded) 71.9 × 165.1 × 6.9mm Weight 187g Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera Rear Cameras 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide Battery 4,000mAh Water Resistance IP48

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7, Flip7 FE Prices in India

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is priced at Rs 1,74,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, Rs 1,86,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model, and Rs 2,10,999 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. Those who pre-order the device will be able to buy the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB model.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and Rs 1,21,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. Those who pre-order the device will be able to buy the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB model.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is priced at Rs 89,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 95,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Those who pre-order the device will be able to buy the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB model.

All three models of the next-gen foldable devices from Samsung will be available for pre-order starting July 9, with general availability beginning July 25 in India.