Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Specifications Leak Ahead Of Today's Launch: Everything To Know

Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: The new foldable devices from Samsung are expected to feature a new user interface, powered by artificial intelligence.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Specifications Leak Ahead Of Today's Launch: Everything To Know
In picture: Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 for representation (Image Credits: Samsung)
Published : July 9, 2025 at 11:11 AM IST

Hyderabad: Samsung is all set to introduce its next-gen foldable device lineup, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, at the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 today. While the pre-orders of the upcoming devices have been live since last month, Samsung has been tight-lipped about the specifications of the new foldable devices. However, it has hinted towards a new user experience, enabled by an "AI-powered interface" and supported by "breakthrough hardware". Just hours ahead of the launch, a new leak also revealed the entire specification sheet of the two devices alongside the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming devices as well as today's launch.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: When and Where to Watch

The Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 is scheduled to start today, July 9, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST. The physical event will be hosted in Brooklyn, New York, and it will be streamed live as well. The live stream will be available on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom India, and Samsung India's YouTube channel.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7: Leaked Specifications

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to introduce a new user interface where artificial intelligence plays a central role—not just as a feature, but as the foundation of the UI itself. Samsung says that the new UI is designed to transform smartphones into intelligent companions that understand user intent and respond in real-time, making interactions more intuitive and personalised than ever.

In addition to software, Samsung is expected to adopt thinner and lighter designs for both devices and expand the screen real estate. The Fold is also expected to get a camera upgrade. Ahead of the launch, Roland Quandt has leaked the entire specifications sheet of the two devices, which appear to be official marketing material for the Samsung foldable. Following is the crux of the leaked information for Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • Rear Camera System: 200MP (wide) + 12MP (ultrawide) + 10MP (telephoto)
  • Front Camera System: 10MP inner display camera + 10MP cover display camera
  • Battery: 4,400mAh
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • RAM: 12GB | 16GB
  • Main Display: 8.0” - QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
  • Cover Display: 6.5” - HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
  • Refresh Rate: 1 ~ 120Hz
  • Slimness: 8.9mm folded and 4.2mm unfolded
  • Weight: 215g

The device also comes with several durability features, which include Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic, Advanced Armor Aluminium Frame, Armor FlexHinge, and an IP48 for dust and water resistance.

Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • Rear Camera System: 50MP (wide) + 12MP (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera System: 10MP front camera
  • Battery: 4,300mAh
  • Processor: Samsung Exynos 2500
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Main Display: 6.9” – FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
  • Cover Display: 4.1” – Super AMOLED
  • Refresh Rate: 1 ~ 120Hz
  • Slimness: 13.7mm folded and 6.5mm unfolded
  • Weight: 188g

The device also comes with several durability features, which include Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Enhanced Armor Aluminium Frame, Armor FlexHinge, and an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

Quandt's leak also gives specifications for a Galaxy Flip 7 SE, which arrives with a similar form factor but with some tradeoffs for price, including a smaller 4,000mAh battery. According to the leak, Samsung will also launch three smartwatch models, including Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 Pre-Orders Go Live: Everything To Know

