Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra Teased To Feature AI-Powered Triple Rear Cameras, Slim & Light Design

Hyderabad: Samsung has teased the arrival of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra via its official social platforms and website, showcasing the slim form factor and the triple-rear camera setup. The showcased camera module is expected to feature an AI-powered imaging system, which would not only capture images but also understand what the user sees and quickly provide necessary information in real-time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra: Camera

According to an official Instagram post, the new camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra will integrate advanced AI with Galaxy’s hardware and software to interpret visual information in real time. This will allow users to not only take high-quality photos but also interact with their surroundings in a smarter way, such as identifying objects, enhancing photos, and providing contextual suggestions based on the scene. This indicates a shift from traditional photography to intelligent interaction, as the camera also becomes a core part of the user interface in Galaxy devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra: Design

In a press release, Samsung stated that the new Galaxy Z Fold smartphone will be the “thinnest, lightest, and most advanced foldable” device to be launched. A thin and light form factor could make the upcoming Samsung foldable more appealing, easy to carry, and premium.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra: Expected Indian Price

The ongoing base variant Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 series starts from Rs 1.49 lakh for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Therefore, we expect the upcoming Z Fold 7 Ultra to start around Rs 1.60 lakh. The new foldable is expected to offer better specifications than the current-gen Fold.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED (2,160x1,856 pixels) main display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the secondary display comes with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED (968x2,376 pixels) screen. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The handset boasts a 50MP main rear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. At the front, it features two cameras: a 10MP cover camera and a 4MP under-display camera. The device has a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. It has 4.5W reverse wireless charging support as well. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 runs One UI 7 based on Android 15.