Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 Launch Date Announced: Where To Watch, What To Expect, Pre-Orders, More

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the date for the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025, where it is expected to launch the next-generation of foldable Galaxy devices "reimagined around a new AI-powered interface, supported by breakthrough hardware".

Although the press note from the South Korean tech giant doesn’t explicitly mention the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, it is filled with hints pointing toward the new foldable devices. Meanwhile, the Unpacked trailer, Samsung’s official website, and earlier teasers all reference the upcoming launch of new foldables and a smartwatch.

Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Date, Where to Watch, Pre-orders

The Galaxy Unpacked will be hosted in Brooklyn, New York, on July 9, 2025. The physical event will be streamed live at 7:30 PM IST on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom India, and Samsung India's YouTube channel.

The pre-orders for the "next Galaxy" devices with "sleek and foldable" build, featuring "ultra camera" have started on the Samsung website. Interested buyers can pre-reserve a spot for VIP access to upcoming Galaxy devices for Rs 1,999. The amount is refundable and also lets users get extra benefits up to Rs 5,999.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7: What to expect

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to come with a new user interface, where the artificial intelligence takes on a more important role. Samsung says that AI is no longer just a collection of apps and tools, but it has started to become the UI itself, redefining our relationship with technology and evolving the smartphone into a smart companion that understands user intent and responds in real time.

Based on a Geekbench entry, the next-gen foldables will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same as the Galaxy S25 series. Some leaks suggest that several markets could get new foldables powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500 chipset. Both devices are expected to come with at least 12GB of RAM and a minimum of 256GB of storage.

Both the Fold 7 and Flip 7 are expected to be thinner, lighter, and bigger than their predecessors. According to Android Headlines, the Fold 7 will measure 3.9mm in thickness, compared to the 5.6mm thickness of the Fold 6, and measure 158.4mm wide and 143.1mm tall when unfolded. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also expected to get slightly larger screens, measuring 6.8 inches for the inner display and around 4 inches for the cover display. The Fold 7 is said to feature a 6.5-inch OLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a larger inner display that could measure around 8 to 8.2 inches, compared to the 7.6-inch inner display on the predecessor.

The Fold 7 is expected to feature a 200MP primary camera on the back, upgrading from the 50MP sensor. Other sensors are expected to remain unchanged. The Flip 7 is expected to arrive with the same camera specifications as its predecessor. Both foldables are said to feature unchanged battery capacity and charging speeds.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7: Leaked prices

NieuweMobiel spotted the prices of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 on an Italian website. As per the listing, the Fold 7 (codenamed Q7) will be available for €2,227 (around Rs 2.2 lakh) for the 256GB model and €2,309 (around Rs 2.3 lakh) for the 512GB variant. Meanwhile, the Flip 7 (codenamed B7) is priced at €1,425 (around Rs 1.4 lakh) for the 512GB variant.

Notably, these prices include 22 per cent VAT in Italy and can't be used to access Indian pricing for devices. Compared to the retail prices of Galaxy Z Fold 6 (€1,999) and Z Flip 6 (€1,319) in Italy, the new Galaxy foldables will be pricier by 100 and 200 euros.